Postpartum blues are not addressed appropriately in the country: Himanshu Gandhi, Co-founder and CEO, Mother Sparsh

Amid the bliss of motherhood, new moms often tend to battle a lot of lifestyle issues that are either brushed under the carpet or left outside the purview of discussions. As a result, there are more than enough chances for some of these issues to cast a lasting impact on the overall mental strength and personality. According to Dr Himanshu Gandhi, who is the co-founder and CEO of baby and care brand Mother Sparsh, the right way to tackle the issue is by initiating conversation around the subject. He also spoke with us about #MomYouAreNotAlone campaign, which has been launched by the company in a bid to raise awareness about postpartum blues. Excerpts from the interview:

What is the idea behind launching the #MomYouAreNotAlone campaign? Kindly throw some light on the campaign roadmap.

The postpartum phase for any woman can be the most grueling, if their issues are not addressed appropriately. For that to happen, it is essential for these women to open up and feel secured while being vocal about their ordeals. They should not be felt left out or alone under any circumstances, hence we have launched #MomYouAreNotAlone campaign. Our main goal is to spread awareness and promote conversation about postpartum depression and anxiety.

The cause and initiative would be supported on Mother Sparsh website as well as social media platforms, through periodical live sessions & incorporation in different interactive social media activities. The campaign will include promotional activities & outreach programmes on various platforms. For the campaign we have also brought on board Dr Mahima Bakshi, who is a Maternal Child Wellness Expert and woman activist.

Himanshu Gandhi, Co-founder and CEO, Mother Sparsh

Do you think the issue of postpartum blues has been addressed appropriately in India?

We cannot dispute the fact that the issue of postpartum blues has not been addressed appropriately in the country. It is usually considered a passing phase that weans out with time, but the cause of concern here is its long-lasting impact on one’s life. I firmly believe that much more needs to be done by individuals, institutions and the society as a whole to address the concerns.

What are the different kinds of postpartum issues that most new moms battle?

The symptoms of every expecting mother is said to differ from one another, and similar is the case with the post-childbirth phase. On most occasions, new moms suffer from recurrent mood swings, while several others grapple with crying spells. Anxiety and difficulty in sleeping are other two symptoms that are quite common.

Apart from postpartum blues, what other similar issues are likely to be addressed by you through campaigns in near future?

Giving birth to a child is a blissful experience but it comes with its own complications, challenges and life-changing elements. Last year we had initiated a hair health campaign that focused on the hair and scalp issues battled by new moms while this time we are focusing on postpartum blues. Issues related to breastfeeding can be one thing we might look into in the near future.

What do you aim to achieve with this campaign?

We intend this campaign to touch lives of more than 1 million new moms and reassure them that there is a secured space where they can vent their feeling and converse about the issues that every mother goes through. We also want to encourage a soft evaluation through our website.

What kind of marketing tools do you intend to use for this campaign? Please elaborate.

We have created an omni-channel communication strategy for the success of the campaign. Instead of banking on any one mode, we will be distributing this campaign on all major media channels, including Facebook, Google, YouTube and other offline channels. The campaign roadmap for the non-monetized activity includes engagement with celebrities, mom influencers and a large pool of micro as well as macro influencers.

What are your future plans for the brand in the next 12 months? What are your plans to achieve 300cr ARR and by when?

In the next 12 months our goal is to reach at 120 cr ARR. For the next stage of our growth, we plan to expand our offline distribution network as well as diversify our baby care product category.