Plum appoints Jayanth Ganapathy as Director, Healthcare

Plum, an employee health insurance platform, announced on Thursday that it has appointed Jayanth Ganapathy as Director, Healthcare. According to the company’s press statement, Jayanth will work towards creating a countrywide hyperlocal healthcare network that is easily accessible to Plum’s customers.

“Jayanth has a strong understanding of driving healthcare operations having earlier led telemedicine and diagnostics business units for organizations such as Practo, Connect & Heal, and Qikwell. At Plum, he will be instrumental in expanding Plum’s partnership footprints within the healthcare ecosystem including clinics, pathology labs, and e-pharmacies among others,” the company said in its press statement on Thursday.

“From a macro perspective, healthcare and insurance have similar problems: those of affordability and access. Going forward, the onus lies on insurance partners to provide end-to-end care to our members – right from preventive to primary and tertiary care. The way we look at it is at Plum, we have services like Plum Wellness which caters to prevention, Plum Telehealth – our proprietary tele-consult platform for primary care through doctor access, and Group Health Insurance for tertiary care. We welcome Jayanth to Plum with the aim to develop and bring innovations that will be in-line with new-age healthcare requirements,” Abhishek Poddar, Co-founder and CEO, Plum said in a statement.

“As an insurtech, we take our responsibility of being a health benefits partner seriously. We are working towards being the holistic healthcare partner of all our members and be the first port of call for any healthcare emergency. Jayanth will play a pivotal role in accelerating our mission of enhancing healthcare accessibility by providing healthcare facilities on a single digital platform,” Saurabh Arora, Co-founder, CTO, and Head of Wellness at Plum stated.

According to the health insurance platform, post-pandemic, corporates have realised the urgency of comprehensive healthcare packages that include a focus on both preventive and curative treatments. As per industry reports, 70 percent of GenZs demand support from their employers for their mental wellbeing and health security. On the other side, corporates are willing to offer comprehensive health benefits in order to attract the right talent and retain them, the company claims.

“Today healthcare benefits for employees have moved beyond just health insurance or an annual health checkup. Corporates are demanding new-age solutions to build employee-centric and inclusive work-culture on the one hand and more inclusive healthcare packages on the other. I feel excited and proud to work with Plum as we are collectively determined to solve the healthcare accessibility challenge in the country, one step at a time,”Jayanth Ganapathy, Director, Healthcare at Plum stated.

Plum’s mission is to be a company that counsels its clients on the best health and wellness benefits and has bundled employee health insurance with unlimited doctor teleconsultations, weekly wellness programs, discounted medicines, and health checkups.