Zydus Cadila posts business growth of 12% in human health formulations with revenues of Rs. 3785 crores in Q2

During the quarter, the company received approval for the world’s first Plasmid DNA vaccine for COVID-19, ZyCoV-D.

By:Updated: Oct 29, 2021 4:33 PM
Zydus Cadila, EBIDTA, human health formulations business, Plasmid DNA vaccine, COVID-19, ZyCoV-DThe company’s India business which comprises human formulations and consumer wellness business contributed 43% of the consolidated revenues during the quarter, witnessed a growth of 12% on a y-o-y basis.

Zydus Cadila posted business growth of 12% in human health formulations with consolidated revenue of Rs. 3785 crores, up 3% on a year on year (y-o-y) basis for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021. Earnings before Interest, Depreciation and Tax (EBIDTA) for the quarter was Rs. 861 crores, up by 6% y-o-y.

The company’s India business which comprises human formulations and consumer wellness business contributed 43% of the consolidated revenues during the quarter, witnessed a growth of 12% on a y-o-y basis, posting sales of Rs.1591 crores during the quarter. Human health formulations business grew by 12% and consumer wellness business grew by 13% during the quarter.

The EBIDTA margin for the quarter was 22.7%, an improvement of 50 basis points on a y-o-y basis. Adjusted for exceptional items and one-off gain on the account of sale of animal health established market undertaking, Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at Rs. 597 crores, up 6% on a y-o-y basis.

“During the quarter, the company received approval for the world’s first Plasmid DNA vaccine for COVID-19, ZyCoV-D. Further, the company also received approval from the DCGI to conduct Phase III trials for the two dose regimen of the vaccine. Results of Phase I clinical trials of ZyCoV-D have been published in the E-Clinical Medicine Journal of Lancet,” as per a company release.

Excluding the institutional sales of COVID products, the growth of human health formulations business was 17%. The company’s business in the US posted sales of Rs. 1498 crores, up 3% on a sequential basis. The company launched Enoxaparin Sodium injection in the US during the quarter. This is the first generic launch of the product by an Indian player.

Making progress with its lead molecule Saroglitazar Mg, the company recently randomised the first patient into the Phase 2(b) Prospective, Multi-centre, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled clinical trial to evaluate Efficacy and Safety of Saroglitazar Magnesium in subjects with Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and Fibrosis.

The positive results from Phase II(a) global clinical trials evaluating Saroglitazar Magnesium in patients with NASH were published in October 2021 issue of peer-reviewed medical journal of international repute ‘Hepatology’.

In its quest to provide solutions for rare diseases, Sentynl Therapeutics, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the company along with Cyprium Therapeutics, Inc., a Fortress Biotech, Inc. partner company, announced positive results from an efficacy and safety analysis of data integrated from two completed pivotal studies in patients with Menkes disease treated with CUTX-101, copper histidinate (CuHis). The data of the study will be presented as a virtual poster at the 2021 American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Healthcare News

AstraZeneca, India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre jointly launch Nurses Upskilling in NCD program

AstraZeneca, India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre jointly launch Nurses Upskilling in NCD program

World Stroke Day: WHO reiterates its commitment to strengthen stroke care in South-East Asia Region

World Stroke Day: WHO reiterates its commitment to strengthen stroke care in South-East Asia Region

Lawmakers call for coordinated, grassroot action needed to fight breast cancer

Lawmakers call for coordinated, grassroot action needed to fight breast cancer

Successful pig kidney transplantation done into a human for first time at NYU Langone Health in New York

Successful pig kidney transplantation done into a human for first time at NYU Langone Health in New York

Tata Health now available countrywide for online consultation with physicians

Tata Health now available countrywide for online consultation with physicians

Dr Reddy's gets FDA nod for generic Revlimid; Enjoys 180 days exclusivity

Dr Reddy's gets FDA nod for generic Revlimid; Enjoys 180 days exclusivity

Metropolis Healthcare board approves acquisition of Hitech Diagnostic for Rs 636 crore

Metropolis Healthcare board approves acquisition of Hitech Diagnostic for Rs 636 crore

Russia struggles to meet global orders for Sputnik V vaccine

Russia struggles to meet global orders for Sputnik V vaccine

Government launches 'One Health' consortium for surveillance of bacterial, viral infections

Government launches 'One Health' consortium for surveillance of bacterial, viral infections

Ensuring equitable vaccines for all must for global economic recovery: Nirmala Sitharaman tells G-20

Ensuring equitable vaccines for all must for global economic recovery: Nirmala Sitharaman tells G-20

Health and Education Ministers commit to health promoting schools for all in WHO South-East Asia Region

Health and Education Ministers commit to health promoting schools for all in WHO South-East Asia Region

Alembic Pharma gets EIR from USFDA for Karakhadi facility

Alembic Pharma gets EIR from USFDA for Karakhadi facility

Glenmark launches generic COPD treatment drug in Spain

Glenmark launches generic COPD treatment drug in Spain

US CEOs join hands to help India during Covid crisis at India Ideas Summit of US-India Business Council

US CEOs join hands to help India during Covid crisis at India Ideas Summit of US-India Business Council

Microland donates cardio-neuro ambulance to KMF Hospital in Tamil Nadu to provide timely critical care

Microland donates cardio-neuro ambulance to KMF Hospital in Tamil Nadu to provide timely critical care

US based Svast partners with CityMed to offer digital healthcare solutions to citizens of Uzbekistan

US based Svast partners with CityMed to offer digital healthcare solutions to citizens of Uzbekistan

HCAH to invest up to Rs 300 crore in subsidiary to add 1,500 transition care beds in next 3 years

HCAH to invest up to Rs 300 crore in subsidiary to add 1,500 transition care beds in next 3 years

Health Basix raises seed round of capital to transform pediatric healthcare delivery in India

Health Basix raises seed round of capital to transform pediatric healthcare delivery in India

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw clarifies to stock exchanges that no Indian resident holds key to her husband John Shaw offshore entity

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw clarifies to stock exchanges that no Indian resident holds key to her husband John Shaw offshore entity

Merck announces Molnupiravir reduced risk of death at a planned interim analysis of its Phase 3 trial

Merck announces Molnupiravir reduced risk of death at a planned interim analysis of its Phase 3 trial