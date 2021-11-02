Why Indian consumers place a high degree of trust their neighbourhood pharmacy

It is this trust factor that modern day retail pharmacies have built upon, and the new business model is one where online and offline modes have been seamlessly integrated.

November 2, 2021 5:27 PM
e pharmaThe role of a pharmacist at a modern retail pharmacy is much larger than that of a mere shopkeeper.

By Gulshan Bakhtiani

Over the last ten years, pharmacies in India and the world have undergone a tremendous amount of change. With the advent of digital technology and online modes of shopping, neighbourhood pharmacies or mom-and-pop stores have been forced to revamp their business models in order to not become redundant. However, what continues to be a constant is the trust that loyal customers place in their neighbourhood pharmacies. It is this trust factor that modern day retail pharmacies have built upon, and the new business model is one where online and offline modes have been seamlessly integrated.

Why do Indians keep returning to their next-door store?

One of the most important reasons as to why customers prefer their neighbourhood pharmacies is the convenience factor. And this isn’t only limited to convenience due to proximity, it is also about familiarity with the store’s display, its range of products and most importantly, the pharmacist.

The role of a pharmacist at a modern retail pharmacy is much larger than that of a mere shopkeeper. Qualified and well-trained pharmacists can be key to transforming customer experience as they can help patients read their prescriptions, understand dosage and dole out general advice about usage of medicines. Their role is akin to that of a friend for customers who are often in distress due to medical and health emergencies. Modern day retail pharmacies that are now established in almost every metropolitan area and tier 2 and tier 3 cities, and have mastered this customer-pharmacist connection and have thus become trusted partners for the communities they operate in.

The second reason why people are increasingly opting for neighbourhood retail pharmacies is because of the wide range of products and services. Most pharmacy chain stores house prescription drugs and other quality wellness products. They also offer the advantages of cleanliness and attractive displays that invite consumers to browse and have a pleasant experience.

And last but not least, ease of service ranks highest on the list of reasons why customers keep returning to their next-door pharmacies. In addition to a store being within walking distance, most offer 24×7 doorstep delivery—orders can be placed via phone or apps—and this model didn’t change even during the pandemic. Whether it was oximeters or thermometers, neighbourhood pharmacy stores provided continuous support to their customers throughout the brutal waves of Covid-19 across cities and small towns in India. Retail pharmacies are also pushing for hyperlocal delivery points and creating an ecosystem whereby they house and source all kinds of wellness products; this includes fresh fruit and veggie produce, organic and herbal items, and much more. Also, features such as ease of returning products and being assured of authentic medicines, also play into why customers continue to place their trust in their neighbourhood pharmacy stores.

In conclusion, it is important to point out how the modern day neighbourhood pharmacy has managed to master physical and digital models of business. Both forms now complement one another; hybrid or omni-channel presence provides pharmacies with a wider geography to serve and helps them to build more relationships with loyal customers.

(The author is Founder & Promoter, Wellness Forever Medicare Limited. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Healthcare News

AstraZeneca, India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre jointly launch Nurses Upskilling in NCD program

AstraZeneca, India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre jointly launch Nurses Upskilling in NCD program

World Stroke Day: WHO reiterates its commitment to strengthen stroke care in South-East Asia Region

World Stroke Day: WHO reiterates its commitment to strengthen stroke care in South-East Asia Region

Lawmakers call for coordinated, grassroot action needed to fight breast cancer

Lawmakers call for coordinated, grassroot action needed to fight breast cancer

Successful pig kidney transplantation done into a human for first time at NYU Langone Health in New York

Successful pig kidney transplantation done into a human for first time at NYU Langone Health in New York

Tata Health now available countrywide for online consultation with physicians

Tata Health now available countrywide for online consultation with physicians

Dr Reddy's gets FDA nod for generic Revlimid; Enjoys 180 days exclusivity

Dr Reddy's gets FDA nod for generic Revlimid; Enjoys 180 days exclusivity

Metropolis Healthcare board approves acquisition of Hitech Diagnostic for Rs 636 crore

Metropolis Healthcare board approves acquisition of Hitech Diagnostic for Rs 636 crore

Russia struggles to meet global orders for Sputnik V vaccine

Russia struggles to meet global orders for Sputnik V vaccine

Government launches 'One Health' consortium for surveillance of bacterial, viral infections

Government launches 'One Health' consortium for surveillance of bacterial, viral infections

Ensuring equitable vaccines for all must for global economic recovery: Nirmala Sitharaman tells G-20

Ensuring equitable vaccines for all must for global economic recovery: Nirmala Sitharaman tells G-20

Health and Education Ministers commit to health promoting schools for all in WHO South-East Asia Region

Health and Education Ministers commit to health promoting schools for all in WHO South-East Asia Region

Alembic Pharma gets EIR from USFDA for Karakhadi facility

Alembic Pharma gets EIR from USFDA for Karakhadi facility

Glenmark launches generic COPD treatment drug in Spain

Glenmark launches generic COPD treatment drug in Spain

US CEOs join hands to help India during Covid crisis at India Ideas Summit of US-India Business Council

US CEOs join hands to help India during Covid crisis at India Ideas Summit of US-India Business Council

Microland donates cardio-neuro ambulance to KMF Hospital in Tamil Nadu to provide timely critical care

Microland donates cardio-neuro ambulance to KMF Hospital in Tamil Nadu to provide timely critical care

US based Svast partners with CityMed to offer digital healthcare solutions to citizens of Uzbekistan

US based Svast partners with CityMed to offer digital healthcare solutions to citizens of Uzbekistan

HCAH to invest up to Rs 300 crore in subsidiary to add 1,500 transition care beds in next 3 years

HCAH to invest up to Rs 300 crore in subsidiary to add 1,500 transition care beds in next 3 years

Health Basix raises seed round of capital to transform pediatric healthcare delivery in India

Health Basix raises seed round of capital to transform pediatric healthcare delivery in India

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw clarifies to stock exchanges that no Indian resident holds key to her husband John Shaw offshore entity

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw clarifies to stock exchanges that no Indian resident holds key to her husband John Shaw offshore entity

Merck announces Molnupiravir reduced risk of death at a planned interim analysis of its Phase 3 trial

Merck announces Molnupiravir reduced risk of death at a planned interim analysis of its Phase 3 trial