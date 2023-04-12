Why are patients turning to gummies as the next best thing?

By Sanjeev Jain

Although gummies have been around for many years, they didn’t gain as much recognition and popularity as they have in the last 3 years. As at 2020, the global gummies market was valued at $16.28 billion growing at a CAGR of 12.6% until 2030. The rise of gummies to fame can be attributed primarily to the growing consciousness of consumers who have come to understand the seeming difficulty in swallowing certain tablets (or oral dosage formulations) and have accepted gummies as the new, more convenient alternative.

In India, there has been a steady growth in the gummies market, especially since the advent of COVID-19. Its adaptation in the multivitamins and nutraceuticals spaces turned out to be the game-changer. The need for vitamins, nutrients and minerals is not in doubt. In fact, they are considered vital supplements to make up for dietary lapses, and generally help in keeping the body working optimally.

But what if one can simply have a few in their purse as they go about their daily routine? What if it becomes impractical to dilute a few pills every now and then or take a glass of water whenever one needs to take an oral dose? Enter gummies!

The rising profile of gummies in India

The Indian dietary supplements market was valued at $3.92 billion in 2020, with projections suggesting it would surpass $10 billion by 2026, per official reports. The immunity-boosting mantra that swept through the world during the pandemic also had its roots in India, causing a sharp rise in the demand for supplements, especially nutraceuticals. Interestingly, gummies make up at least 2.8% of the entire alternative nutraceutical industry. The chewable dosage format is popular with both children and adults as a convenient and easy-to-consume without having to taste the bitter taste of traditional tablets or capsules.

As the years went by, companies began to experiment with gummies for adult formulations as well and the acceptance has been encouraging. With a vast variety of flavors and forms, gummies provide a tasty alternative to traditional pill consumption. With the Indian nutraceutical marketing targeting 3.5% of global market share by the end of 2023, there are indications that gummies will be a vital part of that mix.

Gummies have emerged as an effective tool in encouraging nutritional compliance, particularly for recovering patients who may struggle with traditional pill intake. Their enticing flavors and chewy texture make them an appealing alternative for individuals of all ages. By transforming essential vitamins, minerals, and supplements into enjoyable gummy treats, patients are more likely to adhere to their prescribed nutritional regimens. This increased compliance plays a crucial role in promoting a quicker recovery process and maintaining overall health. Furthermore, gummies offer a sense of normalcy and comfort during challenging times, fostering positive mental well-being. Eventually, gummies contribute significantly to patient recovery by ensuring consistent and enjoyable consumption of vital nutrients.

Also, gummies offer flexibility and freedom as they can be taken anywhere and anytime. This has made it easier for people to also comply with their vitamins and nutraceuticals intake, whether they are at home, working, hanging out with friends, or just about anywhere. There have also been standout formulations for conditions like heart disease and cancer where gummies have been experimented. Hopefully, Indian pharmaceutical manufacturers and brands will build on these upcoming dosage forms and make them better for patients.

What’s more?

India can indeed be a global hub for gummies with more research. There is a need to expand the scope of research in the areas of market feasibility to see where more of gummies are needed, discover areas of concern, as well as see how gummies can be taken beyond vitamins and general nutraceuticals. R&D is certainly the way to go if the growing gummies industry is to be taken beyond the shores of possibilities into newer, more innovative medical territories for both children and adults.

(The author is a Jt. Managing Director, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)