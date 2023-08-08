WHO issues alert against contaminated made-in-India cold syrup in Iraq

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday issued an alert against an Indian cold syrup. Sold in Iraq, the syrup was contaminated with toxins.

“This WHO Medical Product Alert refers to one batch of substandard (contaminated) COLD OUT syrup (Paracetamol and Chlorpheniramine Maleate) identified in the Republic of Iraq and reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on 10 July 2023 by a third party,” the global health agency said in a statement.

According to WHO, paracetamol and chlorpheniramine combination syrups are used to treat and relieve symptoms of the common cold and allergy symptoms.

The global health agency revealed that the Could Out syrup was manufactured by Fourrts (India) Laboratories for Dabilife Pharma. According to media reports, last month Fourrts vice president, Bala Surendran said that production of the medicine had been subcontracted to another company, Puducherry-based Sharun Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

According to a Bloomberg report, Surendran had found no contamination in a sample it had on hand.

“A sample of the COLD OUT Syrup was obtained from one location in Iraq and submitted for laboratory analysis. The sample was found to contain unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol (0.25%) and ethylene glycol (2.1%) as contaminants. The acceptable safety limit for both ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol is no more than 0.10%,” WHO said.

The UN health body also revealed that the stated manufacturer and the marketer have not provided guarantees to WHO on the safety and quality of the product to date.

According to WHO experts, Diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol are toxic to humans when consumed and can prove fatal. “The substandard batch of the product referenced in this Alert is unsafe and its use, especially in children, may result in serious injury or death. Toxic effects can include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, inability to pass urine, headache, altered mental state and acute kidney injury which may lead to death,” it stated.

While this Medical Product Alert relates to only one batch of the product, out of an abundance of caution, WHO recommends increased vigilance and testing in respect of the product in general, it added.