We plan to bring more innovative products to India in 2023 and beyond: Rishubh Gupta, General Manager, Baxter India

With the increasing incidences of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes, hypertension and obesity, the prevalence of ailments like chronic kidney disease (CKD) is also rising in India. Studies suggest that around 10 percent of global population suffers from some degree of CKD, with an estimated patient population for stage 4 and 5 Chronic Kidney diseases 18 million people.

Baxter International Inc., an American multinational healthcare company with headquarters in Deerfield, Illinois, has been a key player in the treatment and management of CKD. The company primarily focuses on products to treat kidney disease, and other chronic and acute medical conditions. Baxter’s portfolio consists of critical care, nutrition, renal, hospital, surgical and pharmaceutical products.

Baxter’s India business has been active for more than 25 years and it has a commercial, manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad, R&D centres in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad and an IT centre in Bengaluru.

Financial Express.com reached out to Rishubh Gupta, General Manager, Baxter India Private Limited and he talked about the company’s upcoming plans for India, business expectations, key products, among others. Exerpts:

What are Baxter’s upcoming plans for the India market? What are your business expectations?

In India, we have a robust presence to support Baxter’s work in advancing healthcare and pharmaceutical innovations globally which comprises our Commercial presence across India, Manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad, world-class Research and Development centres in Bangalore and Ahmedabad, and Information Technology center Bangalore along with Global Centre of Excellence footprint in Gurgaon.

Baxter offers a broad portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including home, acute; sterile IV solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition; bio-surgery products and anesthetics. India is a critical and high potential market for us. We will continue to invest in the country and explore opportunities to grow and expand our footprint in the country, while focusing on diversifying our business portfolio. In 2022, we launched several products and plan to bring more innovative products to India in 2023 and beyond.

For more than 25 years, Baxter India has been a front-runner in the treatment and management of end-stage kidney disease. Today, our state-of-the-art solutions for both hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis are transforming renal care, while our innovative capabilities within AKI are breaking ground in CRRT therapy delivery. Baxter’s Sharesource RPM digital health platform (Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)) allows healthcare professionals to monitor their patients’ home dialysis treatments and then remotely adjust therapy without the need for patients to make unplanned visits to the clinic. That’s why patients rely on us to be the type of dedicated partner who understands the challenges they face throughout the continuum of care to meet their individual needs.

We are committed to raising awareness about PD therapy, as it enables chronic kidney disease patients undergoing dialysis to retain their lifestyle and independence, while presenting the possibility of better clinical outcomes with cost effective solutions; a win-win for patients, providers, and healthcare systems. We completed the Baxter-Hillrom integration last year to create remarkable new possibilities for connectivity with leading-edge digital health innovation focused on enhancing care, lowering costs, and increasing workflow efficiency. We plan to build on Hillrom’s robust global footprint, including commercial and service infrastructure, to expand legacy Hillrom products into local markets, bringing the collective portfolio of products and services to even more patients and providers in the country.

Baxter in India has been committed to improving outcomes for patients, and helping our partners meet the evolving challenges and opportunities in healthcare in the country and around the world.

What are some of the key products that you are planning to launch in India?

We are committed to supporting patients and healthcare professionals with innovations that are driven by compassion for their journeys, a passion to improve care and the ambition to transform the future of healthcare. We are working to bring relevant global innovations to India. We will be soon launching our new CRRT monitor PrisMax and expand our advanced surgery portfolio with the launch of Seprafilm Adhesion barrier. With Baxter and Hillrom combination we are ready to create new innovative solutions that builds upon our rich collective heritage of medical breakthroughs to accelerate transformative healthcare innovations. We also plan to enhance access to our legacy Hillrom product portfolio in the country.

Recently, Baxter inaugurated a global pharma R&D centre in Ahmedabad. What would be this centre’s role in your global business?

The global Pharmaceutical R&D centre in Ahmedabad has been launched with the objective of contributing to the acceleration of innovation in the generic and differentiated injectable pharmaceutical space, furthering the company’s mission of saving and sustaining lives. The Pharmaceutical R&D Centre will play an integral role in the process of discovering innovative products that will continue to respond to the needs of patients all over the world. The 20,500-square-foot, state-of-the-art R&D facility features an array of sophisticated equipment and research labs that will focus on pharmaceutical product development and capabilities in therapeutic areas such as critical care, analgesic, renal, cardio-vascular, anesthesia, and antipyretic. The R&D centre will support Baxter’s global manufacturing facilities, including those in Ahmedabad, Germany, Taiwan, Ireland, Italy, and the United States, among others. This Pharmaceuticals R&D Centre is part of Baxter’s network of more than 25 global R&D centers, including 4 in the APAC region.

Baxter recently announced that it is planning to spin off the Renal Care and Acute Therapies global business units into an independent, publicly traded company in the next 12-18 months. What would be the impact of this move on the India market?

Baxter is implementing a series of strategic actions to drive operational effectiveness and improved long-term performance while accelerating growth and innovation. One of the actions intended is to spin off the company’s Renal Care and Acute Therapies global business units (GBUs) into an independent, publicly traded company.

We believe these actions are designed to set Baxter, the new kidney company on the best paths for the future. As an independent company, the new kidney care business will carry forward Baxter’s nearly 70-year legacy as a pioneer and leader in the space and remain dedicated to serving kidney patients around the world.

Both companies will emerge with market-leading portfolios in their respective fields. We believe both will be streamlined for success, better positioned to deliver, compete and grow in line with our shared Vision to Transform Healthcare.

Anything else that you would like to add?

Everything we do converges at the critical intersection where products that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare professionals and caregivers who make it all happen. Now, we support more patients through every point of their journey, with a broad set of solutions that empowers healthcare professionals to deliver smarter, more personalized care. Together, we are transforming healthcare with bold innovations that will help us realize our shared promise to improve care for all.

We remain confident in our ability to deliver innovation for patients, to realize the potential of the Hillrom acquisition and to continue strategically optimizing our portfolio.