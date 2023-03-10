scorecardresearch
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

USFDA tentatively approves Alembic Pharmaceuticals’ schizophrenia Tablets

Alembic has a cumulative total of 184 ANDA approvals (160 final approvals and 24 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

Written by Health Desk
Alembic Pharmaceuticals, mental illness, healthcare news, pharmaceuticals news,
Brexpiprazole Tablets, 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 2 mg, 3 mg and 4 mg have an estimated market size of US$ 1.6 billion for twelve months ending Dec 2022. (File)

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited on Thursday announced that it has received tentative approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Brexpiprazole Tablets, 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 2 mg, 3 mg and 4 mg.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Rexulti Tablets, 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 2 mg, 3 mg and 4 mg, of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Limited (Otsuka).

Also Read

Brexpiprazole Tablets are indicated as an adjunctive therapy to antidepressants for the treatment of major depressive disorder and for treatment of schizophrenia. It may not be indicated for certain other uses due to unexpired exclusivities for the RLD for such uses.

Also Read

Brexpiprazole Tablets, 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 2 mg, 3 mg and 4 mg have an estimated market size of US$ 1.6 billion for twelve months ending Dec 2022 according to IQVIA.

Alembic has a cumulative total of 184 ANDA approvals (160 final approvals and 24 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 10-03-2023 at 13:05 IST

Stock Market