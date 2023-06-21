USFDA gives nod to Lupin’s inhaler for treatment of COPD

Global pharma major Lupin Limited on Wednesday announced that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its inhaler for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

According to the company’s press statement, it is an Abbreviated New Drug Application for Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder, 18 mcg/capsule, a generic equivalent of Spiriva HandiHaler (Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder), 18 mcg/capsule of Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. This product will be manufactured at Lupin’s Pithampur facility in India, it stated.

“We are delighted to receive the final approval for generic Spiriva HandiHaler from the U.S. FDA. This builds on our commitment to serving unmet needs for our patients across the world. This is the first generic approval for Spiriva HandiHaler in the U.S., and is also the first DPI approval from India for the U.S. This is an important milestone in our journey of building our respiratory franchise globally,” said Vinita Gupta, CEO, Lupin in a statement.

Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder (RLD Spiriva) had estimated annual sales of USD 1,264 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT Mar 2023).