USFDA gives final nod to Alembic Pharmaceuticals’ Glaucoma drug

Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution, 0.15% has an estimated market size of US$ 97 million for twelve months ending Dec 2022 according to IQVIA.

Written by Health Desk
This medication is used to treat open-angle glaucoma or high fluid pressure in the eye. (File)

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited on Thursday announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution, 0.15%.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Alphagan P Ophthalmic Solution, 0.15%, of AbbVie Inc. Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution is an alpha adrenergic receptor agonist.

This medication is used to treat open-angle glaucoma or high fluid pressure in the eye. Lowering high fluid pressure in the eye reduces the risk of vision loss, nerve damage, or blindness.

Alembic has a cumulative total of 180 ANDA approvals (156 final approvals and 24 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

First published on: 30-03-2023 at 14:12 IST

