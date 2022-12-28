scorecardresearch
USFDA gives final nod to Alembic Pharmaceuticals’ breast cancer injection

Alembic has received a cumulative total of 179 ANDA approvals (156 final approvals and 23 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

Written by Health Desk
Fulvestrant Injection is an estrogen receptor antagonist indicated for the treatment of breast cancer. (File)

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited on Monday announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), Fulvestrant Injection, 250 mg/5 mL (50 mg/mL) per Single-Dose Prefilled Syringe.

According to a press statement, the approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Faslodex Injection, 250 mg/5 mL (50 mg/mL), of AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP.

Fulvestrant Injection is an estrogen receptor antagonist indicated for the treatment of breast cancer.

According to IQVIA, AFulvestrant Injection, 250 mg/5 mL, has an estimated market size of US$71 million for twelve months ending September 2022.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received a cumulative total of 179 ANDA approvals (156 final approvals and 23 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 11:51:23 am