USFDA gives approval to Alembic Pharmaceuticals’ cancer injection

According to IQVIA, Paclitaxel Injection USP has an estimated market size of US$ 26 million for twelve months ending June 2022.

Written by Health Desk
Reportedly, Alembic has a cumulative total of 172 ANDA approvals (148 final approvals and 24 tentative approvals) from the USFDA. (File)

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited on Thursday announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Paclitaxel Injection USP, 30 mg/5 mL (6 mg/mL), 100 mg/16.7 mL (6 mg/mL), and 300 mg/50 mL (6 mg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vials.

According to the company, this is the first product approval for oncology injection from their F-2 Facility (Oncology Injectable) which recently completed the first USFDA inspection.

“The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Taxol Injection, 30 mg/5 mL (6 mg/mL), 100 mg/16.7 mL (6 mg/mL), and 300 mg/50 mL (6 mg/mL). Paclitaxel Injection, USP is indicated as subsequent therapy for the treatment of advanced carcinoma of the ovary. As first-line therapy, Paclitaxel Injection, USP is indicated in combination with cisplatin and for the adjuvant treatment of node-positive breast cancer administered sequentially to standard doxorubicin containing combination chemotherapy,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

It is also indicated for the treatment of breast cancer after failure of combination chemotherapy for metastatic disease or relapse within 6 months of adjuvant chemotherapy, for the first-line treatment of non-small cell lung cancer in patients who are not candidates for potentially curative surgery and/or radiation therapy and for the second-line treatment of AIDS-related Kaposi’s sarcoma.

The pharma company also claimed that there was an overall favourable effect on disease-free and overall survival in the total population of patients with receptor-positive and receptor-negative tumours during the clinical trial.

According to IQVIA, Paclitaxel Injection USP has an estimated market size of US$ 26 million for twelve months ending June 2022. Reportedly, Alembic has a cumulative total of 172 ANDA approvals (148 final approvals and 24 tentative approvals) from the USFDA.

