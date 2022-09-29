USFDA approves Lupin’s extended release tablets for overactive bladder

Global pharma major Lupin Limited on Thursday announced that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), Mirabegron Extended-Release Tablets, 25 mg, and 50 mg, to market a generic equivalent of Myrbetriq Extended-Release Tablets, 25 mg, and 50 mg, of Astellas Pharma Global Development, Inc.

Meanwhile, the product will be manufactured at Lupin’s facility in Nagpur, India.

Mirabegron Extended-Release Tablets, 25 mg, and 50 mg, (RLD Myrbetriq) had estimated annual sales of USD 2403 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT June 2022).

Mirabegron is indicated to treat overactive bladder or neurogenic detrusor overactivity but does not cure these conditions. According to the doctors, the tablet is usually taken orally.

