USFDA approves Alembic Pharmaceuticals’ anti-cancer injection

Written by Sushmita Panda
It works by stopping the growth and spread of cancer cells. (File)

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited on Wednesday announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Docetaxel Injection USP, 20 mg/2 mL (10 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vial, and 80 mg/8 mL (10 mg/mL) and 160 mg/16 mL (10 mg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vials.

According to the company’s press statement, the approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Docetaxel Injection, 20 mg/2 mL, 80 mg/8 mL, and 160 mg/16 mL (10 mg/mL), of Hospira, Inc.

Docetaxcel Injections are indicated for the breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, castration-resistant prostate cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma of head and neck.

According to studies, Docetaxel injection is in a class of medications called taxanes. It works by stopping the growth and spread of cancer cells.

Docetaxel Injection USP, 20 mg/2 mL (10 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vial, and 80 mg/8 mL (10 mg/mL) and 160 mg/16 mL (10 mg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vials, have an estimated market size of US$ 11 million for twelve months ending Dec 2022 according to IQVIA.

Alembic has a cumulative total of 181 ANDA approvals (158 final approvals and 23 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 13:29 IST