USFDA approves Alembic Pharmaceuticals’ anti-cancer injection

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited on Wednesday announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Docetaxel Injection USP, 20 mg/2 mL (10 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vial, and 80 mg/8 mL (10 mg/mL) and 160 mg/16 mL (10 mg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vials.

According to the company’s press statement, the approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Docetaxel Injection, 20 mg/2 mL, 80 mg/8 mL, and 160 mg/16 mL (10 mg/mL), of Hospira, Inc.

Docetaxcel Injections are indicated for the breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, castration-resistant prostate cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma of head and neck.

According to studies, Docetaxel injection is in a class of medications called taxanes. It works by stopping the growth and spread of cancer cells.

Docetaxel Injection USP, 20 mg/2 mL (10 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vial, and 80 mg/8 mL (10 mg/mL) and 160 mg/16 mL (10 mg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vials, have an estimated market size of US$ 11 million for twelve months ending Dec 2022 according to IQVIA.

Alembic has a cumulative total of 181 ANDA approvals (158 final approvals and 23 tentative approvals) from USFDA.