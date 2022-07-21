USFDA accepts Sandoz Supplemental Biologics License Application for biosimilar Hyrimoz

Sandoz on Thursday announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review its Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for a high concentration formulation of 100 mg/mL (HCF) of its biosimilar Hyrimoz (adalimumab-adaz). According to the company’s press statement, the application includes the indications of the reference medicine Humira (adalimumab) not protected by orphan exclusivity, including rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, and plaque psoriasis.

“Biosimilars play a crucial role in generating billions of dollars of savings for patients and the US healthcare system every year, while improving healthcare sustainability. Should the Hyrimoz HCF be approved, we believe this important biosimilar medicine would help expand access to more patients with serious inflammatory diseases, including those who currently may not have access to it,” Keren Haruvi, President, Sandoz Inc., Head of North America said in a statement.

In 2018, Hyrimoz 50 mg/mL was approved by the US FDA. The company claims that in accordance with recommendations from the US FDA, Sandoz conducted a Phase I pharmacokinetics (PK) bridging study comparing Hyrimoz 50 mg/mL and citrate-free Hyrimoz HCF. This study met all of the primary objectives, demonstrating comparable pharmacokinetics and showing similar safety and immunogenicity of the Hyrimoz 50 mg/mL and Hyrimoz HCF, it stated.

Recently, the European Medicines Agency also accepted the application for Sandoz proposed Hyrimoz HCF. Moreover, the potential US FDA approval of the HCF for Hyrimoz builds on the already approved Sandoz global biosimilar portfolio in immunology.

The company claims that Sandoz has more than 65 million days of patient experience with Hyrimoz 50 mg/mL worldwide and if approved, Hyrimoz 100 mg/mL citrate-free HCF would represent the first launch of a Sandoz biosimilar in the US market in this specific disease space.