USFDA accepts Sandoz’ Biologics License Application for proposed osteoporosis drug biosimilar

Sandoz on Monday announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its Biologics License Application (BLA) for the proposed biosimilar denosumab.

Denosumab is a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of osteoporosis, treatment-induced bone loss, metastases to bone, and giant cell tumor of bone.

The application includes all indications covered by the reference medicines Prolia (denosumab) and Xgeva (denosumab) for treating a variety of conditions, including osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and in men at increased risk of fractures, treatment-induced bone loss, prevention of skeletal-related complications in cancer that has spread to the bone, giant cell tumor of the bone, and treatment of hypercalcemia of malignancy refractory to bisphosphonate therapy.

“In addition to being an important medicine for cancer of the bone, denosumab is critical in the treatment of osteoporosis and potential prevention of osteoporosis-related fractures that so many women over 50 are at risk of. We are proud to be among the first to submit a BLA for a denosumab biosimilar as, if approved, it could increase patient access to an affordable, high-quality, potentially disease-modifying treatment across the US, while also delivering savings for healthcare systems,” Keren Haruvi, President, Sandoz Inc. and Head of North America said in a statement.

In the US alone, more than 10 million adults over age 50 are estimated to have osteoporosis, of whom more than 80 percent are women. According to the pharma major, it is predicted that one in two of these women and one in four men will have an osteoporosis-related fracture in their lifetimes. Osteoporosis-related fractures may lead to diminished quality of life, disability, and even death, according to experts.

“The BLA includes a comprehensive analytical and clinical data package, including data from the Phase I/III ROSALIA study. Results confirmed that the proposed biosimilar denosumab matches the reference medicine in terms of pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, efficacy, safety and immunogenicity in women with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and contributes to demonstration of similarity, which is the basis for use in all indications,” the company said in a statement.