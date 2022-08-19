USFDA accepts GSK’s NDA for momelotinib to treat myelofibrosis

GSK plc on Thursday announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for momelotinib, a potential new medicine with a proposed differentiated mechanism of action that may address the significant unmet medical needs of myelofibrosis patients with anaemia. According to reports, the US FDA has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act action date of 16 June 2023.

Reportedly, the NDA is based on the results from key phase III trials, including the pivotal MOMENTUM trial, which met all primary and key secondary endpoints, including Total Symptom Score (TSS), Transfusion Independence (TI) rate and Splenic Response Rate (SRR).

ALSO READ | Shares of GSK, Sanofi and Haleon decline amid Zantac litigation concerns

Recently, the primary analysis data from the MOMENTUM trial were recently presented at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting and the European Hematology Association 2022 Hybrid Congress. Currently, Momelotinib is not approved in any market.

MOMENTUM is a global, randomised, double-blind phase III clinical trial of momelotinib versus danazol in patients with myelofibrosis who were symptomatic and anaemic and had been previously treated with an FDA-approved JAK inhibitor. Meanwhile, the trial was designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of momelotinib for treating and reducing key hallmarks of the disease: symptoms, blood transfusions (due to anaemia) and splenomegaly (enlarged spleen).

Recently, Momelotinib was most developed by Sierra Oncology, Inc., which GSK acquired in July 2022, building on GSK’s expertise in haematology and portfolio of speciality medicines and vaccines.

Myelofibrosis is a rare blood cancer that results from dysregulated JAK-signal transducer and activator of transcription protein signalling and is characterised by constitutional symptoms, splenomegaly, and progressive anaemia.

ALSO READ | Low-cost generic options of GSK’s HIV prevention drug could be ready in 2026