US FDA approves Merck’s pneumococcal vaccine for children

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday granted approval for Merck’s (MSD outside the US and Canada) pneumococcal 15-valent conjugate vaccine, Vaxneuvance, for use in children aged six weeks to 17 years.

According to reports, the vaccine is intended for active immunisation to prevent invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes 1, 3, 4, 5, 6A, 6B, 7F, 9V, 14, 18C, 19A, 19F, 22F, 23F and 33F in people aged six weeks and above. Moreover, it is the first pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to obtain approval in nearly ten years for invasive pneumococcal disease in paediatric populations.

Meanwhile, the recent approval for expanded indication to include use in children comes after the regulatory agency granted priority review for the supplemental application submitted by the company.

Reportedly, this was based on findings from seven double-blind, randomised, clinical trials that evaluated the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of the vaccine in infants, children and adolescents.

“Our goal with Vaxneuvance is to expand coverage of key invasive disease-causing serotypes and provide a strong immune response to serotypes that pose substantial risk to infants and children. With this approval, we bring forward our first paediatric pneumococcal conjugate vaccine – and the first paediatric pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to be approved in almost a decade – building on our commitment to preventing invasive pneumococcal disease and on our legacy in paediatric vaccine development,” Merck Research Laboratories global clinical development senior vice-president, head and chief medical officer Dr Eliav Barr said in a statement.