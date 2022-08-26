UKMHRA approves Lupin’s Lutio for COPD treatment

Lupin Limited announced on Friday that its UK subsidiary, Lupin Healthcare (UK) Limited has received approval from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to market a generic version of Spiriva. According to the company, Lutio has the potential to offer significant cost savings when available to UK patients.

“We are pleased to have received the approval of Lutio from the MHRA for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), providing an effective and high-quality treatment option to patients in the UK,” said Thierry Volle, President, EMEA, Lupin in a statement.

Tiotropium is used to relieve wheezing, shortness of breath, coughing, and chest tightness in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a group of diseases that affect the lungs and airways) such as chronic bronchitis and emphysema.

The company claims that this is the second inhalation product by Lupin Healthcare for the UK market after Luforbec pressurised metered dose inhaler (pMDI).

