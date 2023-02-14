Torrent Pharma enters into consumer market to address calcium deficiency in India

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Tuesday announced that it has recently unveiled its first-ever 12-week-long campaign across TV and digital. With this new campaign, the pharma giant announces the entry of its brand Shelcal 500.

According to the pharma major, it is a market leader and a doctor-recommended calcium supplement – as an over-the-counter (OTC) calcium supplement brand. The campaign also aims to raise awareness about the importance of fulfilling one’s calcium needs, it claimed.

“As a part of the campaign, Torrent Pharmaceuticals has added a highly interactive calcium calculator on the website that will calculate the approximate daily dietary calcium intake for the user, meeting 100% RDA of calcium. Based on the analysis, consumers can make an informed decision,” the company said in a statement.

With its composition of 500mg Calcium and 250 IU of Vitamin D3, Shelcal 500 helps optimize calcium absorption, increases bone density, improves muscle strength and helps boost immunity. The calcium is sourced from natural ingredients like oyster shell, having good absorption/bioavailability in the body, the company said.

Shelcal500 is a consistent market leader in the Rx category, with a market share currently at approximately 43 percent that continues to rise. And going OTC will see Shelcal further increase its market share substantially in the consumer healthcare segment.

“With Shelcal’s entry into OTC, the brand is poised to become the largest calcium supplement brand in India. Via this campaign launch, we wish to encourage consumers to take calcium supplements regularly to make up for their dietary deficiencies. #BeShelcalStrong is a strong value proposition that intends to not only build on Shelcal’s brand awareness but also educate people about calcium’s importance to their diet, which in turn can positively affect their quality of life,” Aman Mehta, Director at Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, said in a statement.

A deficiency of calcium and vitamin D3 is prevalent primarily amongst women in India, which negatively impacts their active day-to-day life.

According to research by (Widdowson et al, 1951), the body’s calcium at birth in a healthy infant is 30 g. This rises as the growth advances. By adulthood, it reaches 1400 g in males and remains constant. However, in females, this rises to 1200 gms as they grow but soon begins to drop. And this happens as a result of increase in bone remodeling due to decreased oestrogen production at the onset of menopause. This makes calcium indispensable for a woman’s bone health and unfortunately many aren’t consuming the calcium they need to grow and maintain healthy bones.

In consequence to provide better and greater access to dietary calcium, Shelcal 500 – a trusted brand by consumers and experts – was taken to OTC pan-India by Torrent Pharmaceuticals, it added.