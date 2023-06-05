This medicated eye drop can prevent myopia among kids; Read on to find out more

Myopia or nearsightedness is a common vision problem that begins between the ages of 6 and 14 years. In this condition, the object which is closer to the eyes is clearly visible. However, the objects that are farther look blurry.

Now a new study has revealed that eyedrops containing atropine could delay or prevent myopia. The findings of the study were recently published in the JAMA Ophthalmology.

During the study, the researchers asked 489 nearsighted participants ages 6 to 10 to use a low dose of atropine (either 0.01 percent or 0.02 percent) or a placebo every day for three years.

The scientists found that atropine limited eyeglass prescription changes and slowed the lengthening of the eye. The lengthening of the eye causes myopia and the impact was better than placebo.

Interestingly, the lower 0.01 percent eyedrop solution was even better at slowing the progress of myopia than the stronger 0.02 percent solution.

“This is exciting work for the myopia research community, which I’ve been part of for 35 years. We’ve talked about treatment and control for decades. And it’s exciting to think that there could be options in the future for millions of children we know are going to be myopic,” lead study author Karla Zadnik, professor and dean of the College of Optometry at the Ohio State University, said in a press statement.

Myopia usually starts in young children and gradually worsens into the teenage years. According to experts, eye disorders like retinal detachment, macular degeneration, cataracts and glaucoma occur more frequently in people with myopia than among people with normal vision.