This common blood pressure drug may extend your lifespan, slow aging; here’s what you need to know

The Hypertension drug, rilmenidine has shown the potential of slowing down aging in worms. According to scientists, this outcome, if successful in humans, may help in a longer and healthier life span.

A group of scientists chose Rilmenidine as earlier studies had shown that it mimics the effects of caloric restriction on a cellular level. While conducting a series of tests on a group of Caenorhabditis elegans worms with the drug, the scientists found that lived longer and presented higher measures in a variety of health markers.

According to the researchers, this worm is ideal as its genes have similarities to counterparts in the human genome. However, it is still different from humans in numerous ways.

The scientists also found that a biological signaling receptor, nish-1, was important in the effectiveness of rilmenidine. The team claims that this chemical structure could be targeted in future attempts to improve lifespan and slow down aging.

Usually, low-calorie diets come with a lot of side-effects like hair thinning, dizziness, and brittle bones. However, scientists maintain that this hypertension drug could implement the same benefits as a low-calorie diet without being harsh on the body.

Moreover, this drug has the potential of an ideal anti-aging drug as it can be taken orally, it’s already widely prescribed, and its side effects are rare and relatively mild.

“With a global aging population, the benefits of delaying aging, even if slightly, are immense,” said Magalhães as quoted by several media outlets.

The findings of the study were published in Aging Cell journal earlier this year.