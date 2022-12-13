The first potential oral treatment procedure for patients with ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer: An overview

By Poorna Chandra Tejasvi. K

Breast cancer is one of the first and most common cancer plaguing women in urban India and the second most common in rural regions. With almost 25% to 32% of all women being diagnosed with breast cancer. Unfortunately, these numbers are rising with more than 1.5 lakh new cases getting recorded per year.

An important aspect of this type of cancer is that there are several different versions of breast cancer. For instance, breast cancers can be in situ (in place) or invasive (where the cancer has spread). One form of invasive breast cancer that has been studied extensively is Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2 (HER2) – negative breast cancer.

In fact, as per the National Cancer Institute (NCI) an estimated 78% of the breast cancers detected are HER2- negative. This suggests, a lack in the production of the HER2, a type of protein, which is normally found on the surface of breast cells. These receptors are key to helping breast cancer cells grow by binding to estrogen or progesterone. While not all breast cancer cells have these receptors, breast cancers with estrogen receptors, also known as ER positive (ER+) cancers are the most common subtype of the condition (amounting to almost 75% of all cases).

In that regard, there have been several forms of treatment designed to treat this type of cancer, however there is still a gap that needs to be bridged in order to get exemplary results.

Current methods of treatment

Initially, an immunohistochemistry (IHC) test is used to detect the presence of hormone receptors in cancer cells. Once identified there are new therapies being developed to treat this condition, including the first potential oral treatment for HER2 negative metastatic breast cancer.

Advances in cancer research, particularly those in the field of molecular biology, immunotherapy and targeted therapies have shown some major developments in creating drugs that specifically cater to the pathophysiology of patients suffering from various types of breast cancer.

Due to the fact that breast cancer cells rely on estrogen receptors to stimulate their growth, and spread, researchers found that targeting estrogen to restrain the estrogen signalling pathway has proven to be effective in women with ER+ breast cancer. Parallelly, using endocrine therapy by targeting Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERM) and Aromatase Inhibitors (AIs) to deal with estrogen production. While SERMs block the effects of estrogen on breast tissue, Aromatase Inhibitors (AIs) block the aromatase enzymes that are responsible for producing estrogen in the bodies of post-menopausal women.

However, it has been found that 30 to 50% of ER positive tumours tend to develop a to SERM/AI treatment. Therefore, using selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERDs) is another form of treatment that is currently in development where an unstable protein complex is created leading to the degradation of the ER protein via proteasome.

Currently, Fulvestrant is the only approved SERD that is being used to treat patients with ER+ breast cancer in both early stage and later in the progression of the disease as well.

The future: Development of oral SERDs

According to a report published by Citeline (formerly known as Pharma Intelligence), an NDA for an oral SERD, Elacestrant, is awaiting a PDUFA approval from the US, and if approved, it will become the first oral SERD that will be used for the treatment of HR+/HER2- breast cancer.

As per their finding, patients enrolled for the clinical trials for Elacestrant had previously undergone endocrine therapy which included a cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor, that is considered the gold-standard drug class used across multiple segments of patients who have HR+/HER2- breast cancer. Recently published data from this trial established that Elacestrant prolonged Progression Free Survival (PFS) in all the subjects.

Further, it was discovered that patients undergoing AI treatment tend to develop Estrogen Receptor 1 (ESR1) mutations. This causes an acquired resistance in metastatic HR-positive breast cancer, making it difficult to treat these mutations with existing, approved forms of therapy. This has given rise to a field of unmet treatment needs for patients having metastatic HR+/HER2- breast cancer. Considering the fact that Fulvestrant is limited in its ability to increase PFS for patients with ESR1 mutations, it makes the trial data emerging from Elacestrant all the more significant.

Scope of treatment

Several studies have found that administering Fulvestrant to patients is not the most feasible option and has its limitations when it comes to meeting the needs of HR+/HER2- breast cancer patients, who have developed mutations that resist endocrine therapy. This therefore reduces the chances of Progression Free Survival.

This is where Elacestrant can bridge the gap with its potential to deal with ESR1 mutations while not compromising the rate of progression free survival. This novel form of treatment carries the promise of enhancing the treatment of patients with ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

While the cases of breast cancer are rising globally, it is important to remember that so are the advances being made in cancer research. The ongoing studies and developments of novel forms of treatment such as oral SERDs demonstrating enhanced pharmacokinetic and bioavailability are aiming to help increase PFS in HR+/HER2- breast cancer patients. The approval for Elacestrant, if given, will thus be a significant breakthrough in the treatment of not only HR+/HER2- breast cancer patients, but also of those patients who have developed ESR1 mutations.

(The author is a Senior Director-Emerging Markets, India Citeline. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)