Takeda biopharmaceuticals launches new injectable drug for rare genetic disorder in India

Takeda Biopharmaceuticals on Wednesday announced that it has launched an innovative injectable prescription drug for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) patients.

The company claims that the drug, CINRYZE, has the potential to mark a breakthrough in the episodic treatment of short and long-term prophylaxis for HAE.

Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) is a rare genetic disorder characterised by recurrent episodes of severe swelling (angioedema). The swelling usually occurs on the limbs, face, intestinal tract, and airway.

With eight years of global clinical experience proving efficacy and safety, CINRYZE is the pioneer C1 esterase inhibitor (C1-I NH) approved by the USFDA and EMA for the symptomatic management of HAE and for preventing future angioedema attacks.

The drug is indicated for routine prevention (prophylaxis) of angioedema attacks in adults, adolescents, and children 6 years of age and above with HAE. Moreover, the treatment of angioedema attacks and pre-procedure prevention of angioedema attacks in

adults, adolescents, and children 2 years of age and above with HAE.

“At Takeda, we are committed to bringing innovative treatment to fulfill the unmet medical needs across our core therapy areas. We are confident that the launch of Cinryze will bridge the gap in the treatment of HAE patients in India. The launch furthers our commitment towards rare diseases patients in India,” Serina Fischer, General Manager, Takeda Biopharmaceuticals India Private Limited said in a statement.

Studies show that there are likely to be more than 30,000 undiagnosed patients at present in India.

According to Sony Paul, Franchise Head, Rare Diseases, Takeda Biopharmaceuticals India Private Limited, these patients are suffering due to the lack of diagnosis and treatment.

Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) is a rare genetic condition that causes swelling in different parts of the body like limbs, face, abdomen, and larynx.

Moreover, symptoms of HAE often present in childhood, and while attacks can occur at any age, early onset may predict a more severe disease course.

According to experts, attacks often occur in children without a clear trigger and may affect a child’s participation in school, activities, and sports, which can leave them feeling socially isolated.

Moreover, it can be life-threatening in severe cases in which the swelling attacks can manifest in the larynx (voice box), or trachea (windpipe). Due to the lack of awareness among healthcare professionals, HAE is highly underdiagnosed in the country.

The company (formerly known as Baxalta Bioscience India Private Limited) focuses on immunology, genetic diseases, haematology, oncology, and gastrointestinal portfolios in the country.