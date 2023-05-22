Takeda India partners with Bal Raksha Bharat to strengthen maternal and child health

Takeda Biopharmaceuticals India Pvt Ltd on Monday announced a three-year partnership with Save the Children – Bal Raksha Bharat to strengthen the nutritional well-being of expecting and new mothers as well as children in selected areas of Delhi.

“Executing through 200 Anganwadi centres, the intervention will strengthen partnership with the government and provide technical assistance in the form of training, capacity-building, and resource support to frontline workers and service providers,” the company said in a statement.

The endeavour is expected to improve coverage of quality services related to health and nutrition, improved knowledge and practices of families, and increased household and community-level ownership, it claimed.

“We look forward to this partnership with Bal Raksha Bharat (globally known as Save the Children) to strengthen maternal and child health in selected areas of Delhi. Creating an environment that results in evidence-based, sustainable, multi-sectoral nutrition actions delivered at scale, this association will deepen partnership with the government to strengthen health and Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) systems. It will also address the requirement for testing and treatment of anaemia, with an emphasis on pregnant women and school-going or out-of-school adolescents, through Test-Treat-Talk (T3) Anaemia camps. This will be further implemented through engagement with the government and establishing partnerships with local and state-level CSO networks that will be crucial to enabling a favourable environment to create awareness and encourage adequate support around child nutrition,” Ruchi Sogarwal, Director- Corporate Affairs, Takeda Biopharmaceuticals India Pvt Ltd said in a statement.

According to the company’s statement, Takeda Biopharmaceuticals India Pvt Ltd will also collaborate with an independent external agency for monitoring of the project and coordinate the evaluations to ensure transparency and effectively achieve the desired outcomes. This partnership aims to positively impact the lives of women and children in targeted zones of Delhi, while also contributing to their overall health and well-being, it added.