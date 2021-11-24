Svante Group launches Naturospray to combat sensitive skin and common skin disorders in Indian subcontinent

The plant based solution Naturospray is an active solution that is both anti-microbial and anti-bacterial in nature. It provides the first layer of protection against common skin disorders, such as dermatitis, eczema and psoriasis, as well as dust, grime and pollution.

Laboratory based manufacturing organisation Svante Group has launched plant-based solution by the name Naturospray that effectively and actively provides protection against skin disorders and nourishes sensitive skin.

The plant based solution is an active solution that is both anti-microbial and anti-bacterial in nature. It provides the first layer of protection against common skin disorders, such as dermatitis, eczema and psoriasis, as well as dust, grime and pollution.

Bereft of chemical, aggressive agents, heavy metals and alcohol, Svante’s solution is colourless and fragrance-free, and meant to be gentle to all skin types. Easy to spray onto every day clothes, surgical wear, and linen, this solution embeds its active ingredients into the skin that are then slowly released throughout the day to provide a soothing, nourishing shield against external microbes.

The spray-on solution can last for up to 4 washes when sprayed on clothing, whereas linen dipped in the solution delivers effects that last for up to 25 washes.

The brainchild of NIFT graduates Isha Aggarwal and Kavya Bhupal, the product was developed as a solution to protect mass populace from everyday harsh environs. “Having suffered from several skin disorders that immensely impacted my self-confidence, I also noticed several labourers who were subject to harsh climatic conditions, chemical ingredients, dust and grime,” says co-founder Isha Aggarwal.

Determined to find a solution, she sought out Bhupal in Paris who was working on her own collection of sustainable fabrics to solve similar issues and promote ecological living: “When skin issues go beyond a certain point, they don’t just cause discomfort, they can, very significantly, reduce one’s quality of living,” says Bhupal.

With Bhupal’s support, Aggarwal developed the inimitable concept of a farm-to-clothing solution in Berkeley Haas, California, and then went on to find on-ground support from Dr Arunkumar Palaniappan, an assistant professor for biomaterials, cellular and molecular theranostics from the Vellore Institute of Technology.

Together the trio developed their unique product that features the usage of nanotechnology and biochemistry to release plant-based ingredients around the skin.

Through their Pilot Programme, Svante has shared their unique solution with direct consumers and several dermatologists to receive positive feedback on kids and adults suffering from sensitive skin, dry skin and atopic dermatitis.

“The futuristic uses of this solution are immense,” says Aggarwal who is already working with her team to produce other forms of effective skin-care medication in the form of dissolvable patches that can be used to slowly and effectively release the plant-based active ingredients instead of a more intrusive means.

