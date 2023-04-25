Sun Pharma launches novel therapy for Dry Eye Disease in India

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited on Tuesday announced that one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries has launched a novel ophthalmology treatment, CEQUA, in India for patients who have Dry Eye Disease (DED) with inflammation, a commonly occurring condition.

According to the company’s press statement, CEQUA is the first dry eye treatment available in India that is delivered with nanomicellar (NCELL) technology.

“Current treatment options for Dry Eye Disease have limitations and hence a strong unmet need exists in this space. We are excited to introduce CEQUA as a new treatment option for Dry Eye Disease in India. This is an important milestone for Sun Pharma as we bring one of our key global specialty products to India,” Kirti Ganorkar, CEO – India Business, Sun Pharma, said in a statement.

Also Read Sun Pharma acquires Concert for $576 million

Dr. Rohit Shetty, Vice Chairman of Narayana Nethralaya Eye Institute said that they are seeing increasing cases of Dry Eye Disease in our practice, which may be caused by increased screen time and other lifestyle changes.

“Dry Eye Disease certainly needs more treatment options. Global clinical trials have shown that CEQUA® provides faster results and is comfortable to most of the patients right from the start of treatment. CEQUA is backed by years of clinical experience in the U.S. and other geographies. It is a welcome addition to our treatment toolkit,” Dr. Shetty added.

The prevalence of DED in India is higher than the global prevalence and a large regional study pegged India’s prevalence at 32 percent, of which 90 percent were affected with moderate/severe DED.

Also Read Sun Pharma acquires three brands from Aksigen to strengthen its anti-inflammatory portfolio

In the same study, hours of Visual Display Terminal (VDT) usage (television, smartphones, computers, tablets, laptops) or “screen time” significantly correlated with the severity of DED. Another study has projected that the prevalence of DED is likely to increase to 45% in India’s urban population by 2030.