Sun Pharma acquires three brands from Aksigen to strengthen its anti-inflammatory portfolio

According to IQVIA data MAT Nov 2022, India’s overall market of proteolytic enzyme for healing, pain and edema is around Rs.500 crores.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited on Monday announced that it has acquired three brands from Aksigen Hospital Care for its anti-inflammatory portfolio.

These brands include Disperzyme (Trypsin BP 96 mg, Bromelain 180 mg & Rutoside Trihydrate 200 mg), Disperzyme-CD (Trypsin BP 48 mg, Bromelain 90 mg and Rutoside Trihydrate 100 mg) and Phlogam (Trypsin BP 48 mg, Bromelain 90 mg & Rutoside Trihydrate 100 mg).

Sun Pharma said on Monday that all the brands are approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for post-operative inflammation in patients undergoing minor surgery and dental procedures.

Disperzyme and Phlogam are the first enzyme-bioflavonoid combination of Trypsin, Bromelain and Rutoside to complete a clinical study in India and get DCGI approval. The brands were registered and launched in India by Aksigen in 2013.

“The addition of Disperzyme and Phlogam further strengthens our anti-inflammatory portfolio. This systemic enzyme therapy combination is being used to control edema and it speeds-up the healing process. In a comparative clinical trial in India, the brands provided significantly better control and resolution of post-operative pain and inflammation,” Kirti Ganorkar, CEO-India business, Sun Pharma, said in a statement.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 13:00 IST