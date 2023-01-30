Sun Pharma acquires three brands from Aksigen to strengthen its anti-inflammatory portfolio

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited on Monday announced that it has acquired three brands from Aksigen Hospital Care for its anti-inflammatory portfolio.

These brands include Disperzyme (Trypsin BP 96 mg, Bromelain 180 mg & Rutoside Trihydrate 200 mg), Disperzyme-CD (Trypsin BP 48 mg, Bromelain 90 mg and Rutoside Trihydrate 100 mg) and Phlogam (Trypsin BP 48 mg, Bromelain 90 mg & Rutoside Trihydrate 100 mg).

Sun Pharma said on Monday that all the brands are approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for post-operative inflammation in patients undergoing minor surgery and dental procedures.

Disperzyme and Phlogam are the first enzyme-bioflavonoid combination of Trypsin, Bromelain and Rutoside to complete a clinical study in India and get DCGI approval. The brands were registered and launched in India by Aksigen in 2013.

“The addition of Disperzyme and Phlogam further strengthens our anti-inflammatory portfolio. This systemic enzyme therapy combination is being used to control edema and it speeds-up the healing process. In a comparative clinical trial in India, the brands provided significantly better control and resolution of post-operative pain and inflammation,” Kirti Ganorkar, CEO-India business, Sun Pharma, said in a statement.

According to IQVIA data MAT Nov 2022, India’s overall market of proteolytic enzyme for healing, pain and edema is around Rs.500 crores.