SIGA receives around $16 Million of international procurement orders for Monkeypox drug

SIGA Technologies said on Monday that the pharmaceutical company has received approximately $16 million of international procurement orders for oral TPOXX (tecovirimat) in August and early September.

Tecovirimat sold under the brand name Tpoxx among others, is an antiviral medication with activity against orthopoxviruses such as smallpox and monkeypox. According to reports, it is the first antipoxviral drug approved in the United States.

The pharmaceutical company also announced that it has recieved an approximate $10 million order by the European Commission, through funds from the European Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) and implemented via rescEU, and approximately $6 million of orders from two countries in the Asia Pacific region, one of which is a new customer.

“The order from the European Commission is for emergency short-term stockpiling and/or deployment of oral TPOXX (tecovirimat) in connection with the monkeypox outbreak. In addition to procuring oral TPOXX through the funding of direct purchases, the European Commission is also coordinating country-level procurement through the use of a joint procurement mechanism. SIGA and its international promotion partner, Meridian Medical Technologies, LLC, will continue to pursue multiple paths of coordinating European Union health security,” the company stated on Monday.

The company also informed that it expects to complete delivery of these most recent orders in 2022. To date this year, including the recent orders, SIGA has received approximately $76 million of international orders for oral TPOXX (tecovirimat) from twelve international customers and it is currently expected that at least $65 million of these orders will be delivered in 2022, the company claimed.

“With over 64,000 global cases of monkeypox since May 2022, individual countries as well as pan-international government organizations and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have become increasingly focused on addressing the monkeypox outbreak. Procurement of TPOXX by the European Commission and by individual countries represent important steps in addressing the near-term risks of the monkeypox outbreak and toward acknowledging and preparing for the longer-term risks posed by the family of orthopox viruses,” said Phil Gomez, CEO of SIGA on Monday.

Since May this year, cases of monkeypox have been reported from countries where the disease is not endemic. Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease and it has symptoms similar to to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), transmission can occur from direct contact with the blood, bodily fluids, or cutaneous or mucosal lesions of infected animals. The global health agency has also emphasised that the incubation period (interval from infection to onset of symptoms) of monkeypox is usually from 6 to 13 days but can range from 5 to 21 days.