Serum Institute to launch malaria vaccine in India soon

In 2020, India accounted for about 82 percent of all malaria deaths and as many cases in South-East Asia.

Written by Health Desk
Serum Institute of India (SII) Managing Director Cyrus Poonwalla on Wednesday announced that the pharma major is planning to launch a vaccine for malaria soon. Poonawala said this while speaking at the press conference held by the Miss World Organisation in Pune.

Reportedly, Miss World 2023 team delegates were hosted by Dr Poonawalla at the Ritz-Carlton, Pune.

“After the success of Covishield, for the first time in the world, SII will be launching a malaria vaccine,” Poonawalla said as quoted by several media outlets.

Poonawalla also informed that SII is also preparing a vaccine for dengue. During the press conference, Poonawalla informed that the cure for dengue would be ready in one year.

In 2020, India accounted for about 82 percent of all malaria deaths and as many cases in South-East Asia. According to government statistics, of all vector-borne diseases in India, the most cases in 2021 were of dengue and malaria.

First published on: 31-08-2023 at 17:23 IST

