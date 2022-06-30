Sanofi slashes price of its insulin product for uninsured US citizen

The Paris-based, Sanofi on Wednesday announced that it will slash the price of its fleet of insulin products to uninsured residents of the U.S. from $99 per month to $35.

According to reports, this same price will be established the United States soon as a ceiling for insulin for Medicare Part D beneficiaries and for certain group and individual plans. The crucial decision was passed by the House of Representatives by a 232-193 vote and now awaits review in the Senate.

As the prevalence of diabetes has been rising in the country, pharma players like Sanofi, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly have dropped their insulin prices in recent years but not nearly to the levels found in other countries.

Last year, the Rand Corporation pointed out that the average list price in Canada was $12 compared to $98.70 in the United States. Moreover, Sanofi’s new initiative updates its Insulins Valyou Savings Program in the U.S.

“Informed by patient feedback, Sanofi has updated our industry-leading assistance program to continue addressing access and affordability challenges for all people living with diabetes, regardless of insurance coverage,” Adam Gluck, Sanofi’s Head of U.S. and Global Specialty Care Corporate Affairs, said in a release.

Sanofi also informed that it continues to offer other savings programs to make insulins “accessible and affordable.” All who are commercially insured are eligible for co-pay assistance, regardless of income or insurance plan design, Sanofi said.