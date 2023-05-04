Sandoz to exclusively commercialise six products from key therapeutic areas in United States

Sandoz on Thursday announced that it has signed a distribution and collaboration agreement with Adalvo for exclusive Sandoz rights to commercialize six products in the US across key therapeutic areas, including antifungal/antibiotic, oncology and pulmonary.

“Sandoz is putting patients first by securing the rights to bring more affordable, equally effective treatments for a range of disorders that collectively affect millions of people in the US every year. This agreement also helps advance our ambition to be the world’s largest and most valued generics company,” said Keren Haruvi, President, Sandoz Inc. in a statement.

Also Read Oncology drug sales to generate $2.2 trillion between 2023 and 2029

These products, which are slated for near- to mid-term launches beginning in 2024, have a total addressable market size of approximately USD 3 billion, further advancing the Sandoz product pipeline in the key US generics market. The agreement also demonstrates the unwavering Sandoz commitment to pioneering patient access to critical medicines in areas of greatest unmet need, it claimed.

In addition to building out the Sandoz US offering in these key areas, the antibiotic products would also underpin the Sandoz strategy of combatting the global spread of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) by driving responsible access to a broad range of appropriate treatments, the company said in a statement.