Sandoz signs MoU to build new biologics production plant in Slovenia; To support increasing global demand for biosimilar medicines

Sandoz on Thursday announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to build a new biologics production plant in Lendava, Slovenia. The Sandoz investment is expected to be at least USD 400 million, supporting the company’s ambition to drive the future growth of its global biosimilars portfolio. This represents one of the largest-ever international private-sector investments in Slovenia, the pharma major said in a statement.

“I am particularly pleased that this is an investment by a long-term strategic investor, a socially responsible and sustainable company, which is already one of the largest and most respected employers in Slovenia. With such investments, we are well on our way to a highly productive, competitive and green economy,” Dr Robert Golob, Prime Minister of the Republic of Slovenia, said in a statement.

Work on the new plant is set to begin this year, with full operations provisonally planned for late 2026.

“Biosimilar medicines increase access to cutting-edge biologic therapies for the patients who need them most. At Sandoz, we are determined to continue leading the way on driving access to these critical medicines. This investment underscores our ambition to be the sustainable global leader in biosimilars, a segment projected to grow double-digit annually over the next decade,” Sandoz CEO Richard Saynor said in a statement.

Sandoz also recently announced an additional EUR 50 million investment to expand its European-based antibiotics production network, bringing the total new investment commitment to the network in the past few years to EUR 250 million.

Anti-infectives (primarily antibiotics) is the second largest Sandoz business after Biopharmaceuticals, and both have their roots in the company’s unique 75-year history of developing fermentation-based production technologies.

Sandoz is a pioneer and market leader in biosimilars and the leading global producer of generic antibiotics. The company is committed to building on its leadership role in these two critical and growing segments of the off-patent medicines market.