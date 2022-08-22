Roche India partners with Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center (SKCC) to launch Advanced Certification Programme in Molecular Oncology in India

Roche India on Monday announced that it is partnering with Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center (SKCC) – Jefferson Health, Pennsylvania, USA and BioQuest Solutions Pvt. Ltd. and launched an Advanced Certification Program in Molecular Oncology (ACMO) to equip oncologists and pathologists in the country with methods of genomic/personalised medicine.

According to a press statement, around 100 healthcare professionals including 70 oncologists and 30 pathologists from across the country will be trained under this programme.

“Comprising of 14 online modules, the program spreads over eight months and aims to provide comprehensive, evidence-based updates on personalized medicine,” the company stated on Monday.

“Understanding what makes people different – genetics, environment, lifestyle – is central to shifting the focus of healthcare from treating diseases to delivering the best care for each person throughout their lives. This is the promise of personalized healthcare. Roche is committed to transform cancer care delivery in India by bringing a focus on personalized healthcare to improve patient outcomes. We believe that the advanced certification program in molecular oncology (ACMO) offered by the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health will help equip our Oncologists and Pathologists with the subject matter expertise and methods of precision oncology to bring the desired change to individualized patient care,” Roche Pharma India Managing Director & CEO V. Simpson Emmanuel said in a statement.

Precision oncology is based on using an individual’s genetic profile to make the best therapeutic choice and will help to decipher whether a treatment will be beneficial for the patient or not, the company claims.

According to the pharma major, the programme faculty will include professors from various departments affiliated to the Thomas Jefferson University, including Oncology, Urology, Computational Medicine, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. Interspersed with live virtual sessions, the online program is a case-based, self-learning, interactive certification course, it stated.

