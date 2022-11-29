Roche Pharma India launches patient support app to simplify treatment

Roche Pharma India on Tuesday launched a new digital platform – The Blue Tree 2.0 mobile app for patients who are part of Roche’s Blue Tree patient support programme in India.

According to the company, the mobile application, available on both Android and iOS platforms will make it easier for patients to access a variety of patient support services, thus simplifying their treatment journey.

“The app aims to improve both the patient and healthcare professional’s experience by speeding up programme enrollment, providing easy access and advance notifications to avail multiple support services, increasing the scale and reach of the program to patients, particularly to those who are in remote locations, and allows the support programme journey to be managed directly from their phones,” the company stated on Tuesday.

With the help of this Key Blue Tree program features, patients can avail benefits like digital enrollment to the program with an enrollment tracker that indicates percentage completion, place requests for free drug assistance that is made available as part of Roche’s Patient Assistance Programme, doorstep delivery services of drugs, and a live order tracker to keep you informed where your medicine is and when it will reach you, advance notifications to patients on their upcoming infusion schedules and other value-added services like diagnostic tests and counseling, book for free expert consultations on emotional wellbeing, physiotherapy, healthy eating etc. at the click of a button, book for free diagnostic support services, including Foundation Medicine’s comprehensive genomic profiling to guide effective and personalised treatment decisions in certain types of cancers.

It will also help in funding support, Interest-free EMIs, and other services to ease the financial burden on patients and their families, it claimed.

“…Accurate and right amount of information about the disease from a credible source to improve awareness, so that you are prepared to face it, and more importantly, not fall prey to any fake news or wrong advice, provision for continuous user feedback to ensure delivery of best-in-class service and ways to engage,” the company stated during the launch on Tuesday.

“The launch of the app signals Roche’s goal to leverage digital platforms and mobile applications that put effective and scalable solutions, including patient support programmes at patients’ fingertips. At Roche, it is not just about treating patients – it is about traveling the road with them and their families. We recognize the different healthcare needs of patients through their journey and hope to address those in a holistic manner. By introducing a technology platform to our flagship patient support program – The Blue Tree – we are taking a significant step forward in our commitment towards transforming patient lives, addressing their specific needs, and simplifying their treatment journey,” V Simpson Emmanuel, Managing Director, and CEO, Roche Pharma India said in a statement on Tuesday.