Product Quality issues must be always top priority 

By Ranjit Barshikar

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has recently notified guidelines requiring doctors to prescribe generic drugs or face penalties. The NMC’s argument is that since generic medicines are 30-80% cheaper than branded drugs, prescribing them may help in bringing down healthcare costs and improve access to quality care. It may one of the right approaches to address rising healthcare costs but medicines should not be seen only through the prism of relatively expensive branded drugs and cheaper generics. Medicines in India are already among the most affordable & globally accepted from quality compliance perspectives. But the expenses associated with medical treatments remain a burden for numerous individuals lacking insurance coverage, leading them to bear out-of-pocket costs. The Government’s flagship PM-JAY health insurance scheme seeks to reduce out-of-pocket expenses for vulnerable communities by offering a sum insured of Rs. 5 lakh per family for secondary care and tertiary care. The NMC aims to address it further.

Putting the cart before the horse

The NMC’s intention is definitely noble but it is important to focus on quality of medicines, branded or generics. They should be of the same standard across India’s massive pharma industry that comprises more than 3000 companies and 10,000 plus manufacturing units. There are pitfalls that must be addressed before going ahead with the MNC regulation. The biggest impediment to implementing the NMC regulation, could be the variation in the quality of plain generics in India. In 2018, The Central Drug Standard Control (CDSCO) observed nearly 4.5% of all generic medicines in the Indian market are not of standard quality. Hence all stakeholders firstly need to address this issue in generic medicines in India. Generic medicines are in great demand globally and the generic drug industry is of around US $ 430 and expected to increase to US $ 670. Hence, it’s important that each product batch in Indian generic drugs be of standard quality.

The primary emphasis should lie on the quality of medicines, guaranteeing complete recovery of patients in accordance with the Standard Treatment Guidelines (STG). The unfortunate incidents in Gambia and Uzbekistan sully the image of the country and our industry but highlight that we need to improve quality standards on a massive scale particularly when India is trying hard to climb up the global pharma value chain. Several MSMEs in India manufacturing generic medicines need to be educated on quality compliance standards and DCGI is also making efforts in this direction.

Quality is the fundamental tenet and the main reason why doctors prescribe branded generics. It underlines confidence as it belongs to a company that has established a high level of trust among doctors. A doctor finds comfort in the history of a branded drug and knowledge that a patient will get the same results even if he/she purchases a particular branded generic drug anywhere in the country. In patients with chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension needing long-term medication, a variation in quality can play havoc with the outcome. Our Union Health Minister also stated in the Parliament recently on risk-based inspections, that there have been very few global recalls of branded generics produced in India and this is testament of their quality. No doctor would experiment with plain generic drugs for patients battling life-threatening diseases.

Pitfalls of blanket regulation

Doctors fear that the NMC regulation would lead to substitution by pharmacies since medical stores generally do not stock generics because of lower profit margins. If the particular generic version is not available, the responsibility of substitution would shift to pharmacists who would only promote brands that have good profit margins irrespective of quality. Such drugs may be produced in a sub-standard factory with questionable quality standards. And worse, such products may flood the market with the companies incentivizing chemists with higher margins. Patients could be at the receiving end and pay with their health or lives.

Plain generic products are often manufactured by companies whose quality is yet to be certified. But branded generics tick all the boxes on parameters such as the source of the API, its form, dosage, good manufacturing practices, packaging, unit price, supply chain SOPs and quality control. Thus, the regulatory system for quality checks must be made more robust before advocating the for plain generics. Presently, due to restricted resources and manpower, testing and quality checks occur at irregular intervals, creating a loophole through which sub-standard and counterfeit products can infiltrate the supply chain, often with devastating consequences as the incidents in Gambia and Uzbekistan proved. Focusing only on generics can potentially increase the number of incidents of counterfeit medicines.

Branded drugs can’t be wished away

Branding serves as a motivation for companies to foster innovation and cultivate a reputation that embodies a drug’s trustworthiness and excellence. Consequently, brands or branded generics play a crucial role in how individuals/patients recognize, purchase, and utilize the product. Trust, efficacy and patient safety are the key factors driving the popularity of branded generics in India.

While adoption of generic drugs is a reasonable goal, India is not ready for it at the moment. The primary emphasis should be on implementing more stringent regulatory measures to guarantee the safety of generic medications. This would empower patients, giving them the ability to choose. The selection of a medication should not rely solely on the cheapest option, but rather on a quality drug that remains affordable. Neglecting this consideration could result in an unacceptably high toll on the well-being of patients in the long run.

(The author is CEO – QbD International, QbD / CGMP Consulting & United Nations Adviser. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)