Piramal Pharma releases its Sustainability Report FY21–22 to present its performance on ESG parameters

Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL) on Monday unveiled its Sustainability Report FY21–22 to provide a view of its performance on Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) parameters.

“The Report focuses on the Company’s purpose and vision that underlies its ESG strategic and operational framework built on the four pillars of Responsible Operations, Stakeholder Centricity, Business Resilience, and Quality and Excellence. Guided by this framework, the Company is committed to reducing its environmental footprints, serving the local communities, providing a safe, inclusive, and respectful workplace, driving ethical business practices, and building a more sustainable value chain in partnership with customers and suppliers,” the company stated on Monday.

According to the Company, the report highlights PPL’s responsible growth aspirations through sustainable operations covering all three businesses – Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO), Complex Hospital Generics (CHG), and India Consumer Healthcare (ICH) across India, the United Kingdom (UK), and the United States (US).

“Piramal has always prioritised sustainability practices at its core across all its operations. We have been taking significant steps in the areas of wastewater recycling and energy conservation, climate change management, increasing the diverse workforce, and continued high commitment towards our CSR initiatives in the areas of healthcare & education. This resonates with our corporate purpose of ‘Doing Well and Doing Good’. With the demerger of Piramal Pharma Limited from the parent company, we believe we are well-positioned to emerge as a responsible, accountable, and transparent organisation, bringing quality care to patients, while protecting the planet,” Nandini Piramal, Executive Director of Piramal Enterprises and Chairperson of Piramal Pharma Limited, said in a statement on Monday.

The company claims that the Report demonstrates PPL’s intent of sharing its sustainability performance and targets with its stakeholders. Towards this, the Company also responded to the CDP Climate Change and Water Security disclosures.

Further, the Company is committed to achieving value chain-based sustainability by engaging with its customers and suppliers on various business aspects, including those related to ESG. PPL is also a member of the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative (PSCI), it stated.

