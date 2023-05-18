Pharma major Pfizer asks doctors to stop using these life-saving antibiotics; Here’s why

Pfizer, an American pharmaceutical company, has warned doctors in India to stop using some of its life-saving antibiotics, especially for patients in intensive care units (ICUs).

The company took this decision due to some “deviations” at the manufacturing facility of the flagged drugs. Pfizer was warned against the following drugs: Magnex, Zosyn, Magnamycin injections and Magnex Forte.

Magnex is prescribed to treat different types of bacterial infection; Zosyn is used to treat many different infections caused by bacteria, such as stomach infections, skin infections, pneumonia, and severe uterine infections. Both Magnamycin injections and Magnex Forte are also used to treat bacterial infections.

“Whilst the manufacturer is currently investigating the matter, they have requested Pfizer, as an abundant precautionary measure and as per best practices, to temporarily suspend the sale/distribution/supply and use of the aforementioned products, pending the investigation by the manufacturers…” the pharma major said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

According to media reports, Astral Steritech Private Limited is the manufacturer of these drugs.

Pfizer said it was taking all reasonable efforts to resolve the matter.

Meanwhile, the All-India Organization of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) has written to its state units across the country to suspend the sale, distribution and supply of these products with immediate effect.