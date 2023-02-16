Pharma major Novo Nordisk completes 100 years; Hopes to advance further in diabetic care in coming years

Global pharma major Novo Nordisk on Thursday marked the company’s 100th global anniversary in an event in India. During the event, Vikrant Shrotriya, CVP & MD, Novo Nordisk India and John Dawber, Corporate Vice President and Managing Director, Novo Nordisk Global Business Services emphasised that they are committed to providing care for people with diabetes, haemophilia, and other chronic diseases through its ’Driving Change for Generations’ campaign.

On this occasion, the company launched a digital employee community outreach portal aimed at encouraging employees to volunteer for community service and “give back to society.”

Former Indian cricketer and Brand Ambassador for Novo Nordisk India, Kapil Dev; Ambassador at the Royal Danish Embassy in New Delhi, H.E. Freddy Svane were also present during the event.

According to Shrotriya, the digital community outreach portal will enable all employees to make significant contributions through their time, efforts, and skills. They will be able to collaborate with non-profit organisations across the nation, virtually or in-person, he added.

Shrotriya also emphasised that they are not only committed to providing better medicines, but are equally invested in modern R&D that goes behind developing these medicines and therapies. “GLP-1 RA in oral form launched by Novo Nordisk last year is a testimony to our commitment,” he told reporters.

In 1923, two small Danish companies started the production of the revolutionary new drug insulin that had just been discovered by two Canadian scientists. In 1989, they decided to merge and they created Novo Nordisk. Danish Pharmaceutical company’s portfolio consists of diabetes care, obesity care, haemophilia care, and growth hormone therapy.

On remission and cure of diabetes, Shrotriya told Financial Express.com: “We dream to find the cure of diabetes. These 100 years have been dedicated to finding better and better solutions for diabetes and today the products we have got are almost bringing physiological control among people with diabetes. Is the solution on the horizon? I think we should never say no to the possibilities which can emerge. I think it will be a hugely proud moment for us if that solution comes from our labs. Our scientists are working whether it is stem-cell, or mRNA interface technology or smart insulins…we are actually working. Our 15,000 scientists are trying to find possible solutions. Till then, we will continue to find the best possible treatment options.”

As part of its centennial celebrations, Novo Nordisk set up a digital heritage gallery tracing back its rich historical milestones in the field of pharmaceutical innovations and breakthroughs.

Kapil Dev at the VR Zone of the Heritage Gallery. (FE.com/Sushmita Panda)

“Celebrating 100 years is both humbling and a proud once-in-a-lifetime experience for us at Novo Nordisk. India is a fantastic opportunity for us to combine our scientific know-how with the expertise of tech players to create sustainable digital solutions for people living with chronic disorders. This is a great time for us at Novo Nordisk to leverage this ecosystem of talent and startups to revolutionize healthcare in the country,” Dawber said during the event.

The official foundation date of Novo Nordisk is 16 February 1923. This combines two defining moments in the company’s history: (i) the establishment of Nordisk Insulinlaboratorium in 1923, and (ii) the day Novo Terapeutisk Laboratorium introduced its first insulin on 16 February 1925.

Novo Nordisk insulins have been available in India since 1935, spanning more than 80 years. In the last one year, the company has achieved major milestones in the country including the launch of GLP-1 RA in oral form, a game-changer in diabetes management.