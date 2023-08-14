Pharma industry continues to play a stellar role

By Dr. Anil Agrawal

Independence Day is a good time to evaluate India’s healthcare system and the pharma industry, and situation now looks promising. Over the last nine years, the Modi government has substantially overhauled India’s health infrastructure from primary to tertiary level. Medical colleges, a key component of healthcare infrastructure, have received special attention with the government building 262 new medical colleges since 2014 to provide opportunities for aspiring medical professionals and address the shortage of healthcare institutions. The government has harnessed the transformative power of technology making healthcare accessible. Whether it is Covid vaccination, telemedicine, hospital registration, or accessing health records, healthcare now is at the fingertips of citizens. The development of Covid vaccines and the rollout of one of the world’s largest vaccination programmes to protect almost 1.4 billion Indians was a major achievement for the government. In the pursuit of Universal Health Coverage (UHC), the government launched the world’s largest health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat for the poorest 50 crore people in the country in 2018 providing cover of up to Rs. 5 lakhs per family per year, for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization. Thegovernment has consistently focussed on the availability, accessibility, and affordability of healthcare for the benefit of citizens.

Pharma’s stellar role

India’s pharmaceutical industry continues to play a large role in the government’s push to achieve UHC. The pharma industry’s contribution was clear during the Covid-19 pandemic during which it went on an overdrive to produce medicines and vaccines on a massive scale in a race against time. It not only enabled the government to step up the fight against the pandemic in the country but also aided the country in exporting drugs and vaccines to close to 200 countries across the world. The Covid-19 pandemic proved to be the fines hour for the Indian pharmaceutical industry which had been increasing its global presence at a steady rate over the past few years. The industry accounts for 60% of global vaccine production and supply and contributes to 40 to 70% of the World Health Organisation (WHO) demand for Tetanus and Pertussis (DPT), Diphtheria and Bacillus Calmette–Guerin vaccines. Approximately 40% of all generics consumed in the United States and 25% of all medicines dispensed in the United Kingdom are manufactured in India. India supplies two-thirds of antiretroviral drugs globally, contributing to the international fight against AIDS. Indian pharma’s affordable generic alternative led to an 18-fold increase in the number of AIDS patients being treated between 2003 and 2009. North America buys 34% of India’s total pharmaceutical exports, which is the country’s largest export market. It has also enabled the country to slash the per-person disease burden measured as Disability Adjusted Life Years (DALYs) by 36% between 1990 and 2016. During the same period, drug penetration increased by 50% in the country. The lowering of disease burden is attributed to the increased accessibility to affordable drugs.

Pro-active policies

On its part, the government in recent years has sought to create an enabling environment for the pharma industry’s growth. It has been quite proactive in ushering in schemes like the two Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes for local production of APIs and KSMs and reducing dependence on imports to overcome supply chain disruptions. There is also a PLI scheme for promoting the domestic manufacturing of medical devices. Besides, the government is also developing three mega Bulk Drugs Parks to reduce the manufacturing cost of bulk drugs in the country and create a robust ecosystem for pharmaceutical manufacturing. All these are meant to curb imports and make the industry self-sufficient in line with the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat program.

The Union Budget 2023-24 which allocated Rs 89,155 crore to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, nearly 3.4% more compared to Rs 86,200 cr in FY 2022-23, could be a big catalyst for the growth of the pharma industry. The move to open select ICMR labs for research programmes by public and private companies will help in strengthening the R&D ecosystem in the country, and in the pharma industry. Setting up of Centres of Excellence for innovation and the Government’s initiatives to encourage investments in R&D will certainly spur innovation in the industry. The government’s push to eradicate sickle cell anaemia by 2047 is also likely to boost the industry’s growth.

As far as clinical trials are concerned, India has emerged as a key destination following the pandemic with immunomodulatory therapies, oncology, respiratory, cardiovascular, and vaccines of rare diseases becoming areas of strong focus for pharma companies. According to a report by the USA India Chamber of Commerce & PwC India, India has the potential to increase global clinical trials in the country by five times soon. Regulatory reforms from 2014 onwards and the New Drugs and Clinical Trial Rules of 2019 have streamlined approval processes, slashed timelines by 30-40%, and introduced several exemptions and provisions to improve the overall efficiency of conducting clinical trials. There are now significant opportunities for biopharma companies to leverage India’s rich diversity of patient pool, robust healthcare infrastructure, streamlined regulatory processes, and highly skilled workforce to develop new drugs and vaccines for innovative treatments.

Global trust

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the way India’s pharma sector has gained trust the world over during the Covid-19 pandemic was unprecedented and it must capitalize on it. He also invoked the Indian philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ – meaning ‘The World is One Family’ for the fight against TB which India wants to eradicate by 2025. ‘One World, One Family, One Future’ is also the theme of the G-20 summit. India’s presidency of G20 means there is a greater scope for mutual collaborations, which can result in a major push for pharma exports since many G20 countries are exporters of Indian medicines. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has gone on record that the pharma industry’s performance during the pandemic showed that it is not just a business fuelled only by profit motive but is guided by the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

The government’s Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill aimed at improving the ease of doing business will also benefit the pharma industry. On July 27 the Lok Sabha passed the Bill which seeks to decriminalize minor offences by replacing criminal prosecution which entails a jail term with a fine. This amendment in two sections of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 will undoubtedly boost the pharma industry while ensuring that the law will not be diluted.

(The author is a Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, and a Member of Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)