Pfizer to sell its full drug portfolio on not-for-profit basis in low-income countries

Reportedly, the programme is aimed at increasing access to innovative treatments in some of the world’s poorest countries.

Written by Health Desk
Pfizer said it will now offer a total of 500 products, as quoted by Reuters. (File)

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it will offer its full portfolio of drugs, including off-patent medicines such as chemotherapies and oral cancer treatments, on a not-for-profit basis to 45 low-income countries in the world.

According to a report by Reuters, this will be a part of an expansion of the Pfizer‘s “An Accord for a Healthier World” program.

Pfizer said it will now offer a total of 500 products, as quoted by Reuters.

When the drugmaker launched the programme in May last year, it offered only its patented medicines including COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid and its big-selling breast cancer drug, Ibrance, at a not-for-profit price.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 01:33:11 pm