Optum launches Startup Studio program in India in partnership with IIIT Hyderabad

Optum Global Solutions (India) Private Limited recently announced the launch of Optum Startup Studio in India, in partnership with the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIITH). The program was launched by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Industries and Commerce (I&C), and Information Technology (IT) Departments of the Telangana government and Phil Mckoy, Chief Information Officer, Optum.

Optum Startup Studio aims to identify innovative ideas and startups that can help accelerate value delivery by seeking solutions to some of healthcare’s hardest problems. The India launch is an expansion of the program in the US and Ireland geographies and seeks to amplify the impact of the vibrant health tech startup and innovation ecosystem in India.

“The Optum Startup Studio program comprises two key levers: A startup accelerator that aims to unleash the full potential of India’s promising health tech startups, mentoring them to rapid maturity as measured against international standards across respective products and services portfolios. Support for fast-track pilots with relatively mature startups that already have market-ready solutions,” the company said in a statement.

“At Optum we are developing the technology of the future to help modernize, streamline, and simplify the health system. We will get there by collaborating and connecting people and information through the technology of the future. The evolving startup ecosystem in India presents a great opportunity for collaboration to develop numerous innovations in the health technology sector. We are planning to support this through our Optum Startup Studio program,” Phil Mckoy, Chief Information Officer, Optum said in a statement.

“Innovation is one of the core values for us at Optum, that has helped us design ideas and solutions to help improve health care access and affordability, enhance the health care experience for providers and patients, and achieve better health outcomes for everyone. The Optum Startup Studio program, which we are now launching in India, shares a commitment with IIITH’s focuses on engaging innovative start-ups with ideas and technologies that could have a meaningful impact on healthcare”, said Ritesh Talapatra, Managing Director, Optum Global Solutions (India) Private Limited.

P.J. Narayanan, Director, IIITH stated that as a top research university in India, we are excited to be collaborating with Optum as both organizations share a commitment to further building and supporting India’s health tech ecosystem.

The partnership with IIITH follows Optum being honored as part of a consortium that won an American Statistical Association Statistical Partnerships Among Academe, Industry, and Government Award in 2021 for developing a model that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to forecast infectious disease spread.