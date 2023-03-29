NPPA puts cap on trade margin of 42 anti-cancer drugs: Govt to Rajya Sabha

The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday said that the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority has put a cap on Trade Margin of 42 selected non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines.

This is on a pilot basis under ‘Trade Margin Rationalization’ approach. Moreover, Ribociclib was also included among these drugs.

“The Government of India has taken several measures to encourage domestic manufacturing of pharmaceutical drugs including its APIs / bulk drugs (including those required for cancer treatment) to boost domestic manufacturing. The major Programmatic interventions to support Pharma Industries include Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for Pharmaceuticals and for the Bulk drugs, the schematic interventions are PLI scheme for Bulk Drugs and Bulk Drugs Parks scheme,” Dr. Pawar said in her response.

According to the government, the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Pharmaceuticals launched in FY 2020 – 21 provides financial incentive to 55 selected applicants for manufacturing of approved eligible products under three categories including anti-cancer drugs for a period of six years.

One PLI applicant is manufacturing the Abemaciclib Intermediate and Ribociclib Intermediate under the sub-category of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients/ Key Starting materials/ Drug Intermediates, she added.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Cancer Registry Programme data, the estimated number of incidences of breast cancer in the country for the year 2022 is 216108. As per Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), palbociclib has gone off patent on 10th Jan 2023.

“Quality generic medicines are made available at affordable prices to all, under Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) in collaboration with the State Governments. Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment (AMRIT) Pharmacy stores have been set up in some hospitals/institutions, with an objective to make available Cancer drugs at a substantial discount vis-à-vis the Maximum Retail Price,” the Union Minister of State said in a statement.

On Monday, the Drug price regulator said that it has fixed the retail prices of 25 new drug formulations. Companies will issue new prices through Form-V from the date of notification and inform the entire dealership to the public.

“In case the retail price of any of the aforesaid formulations is not complied with, as per instant price notification and notes specified hereinabove, then the concerned manufacturer/marketing company shall be liable to deposit the overcharged amount along with the interest thereon under the provisions of the DPCO, 2013 read with the Essential Commodities Act, 1955,” the official notification read.