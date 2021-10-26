NPPA caps ceiling prices of 12 anti-diabetic generic medicines towards making diabetic treatment affordable

The price control covers glimepiride tablet of strength 1 mg, with ceiling price at Rs 3.6 per tablet and at Rs 5.72 per tablet for 2 mg strength.

To make diabetic treatment affordable, National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has fixed the ceiling prices for 12 anti-diabetic generic medicines. The anti-diabetic generic medicines also include glimepiride tablets, glucose injection and intermediate acting insulin solution.

“To make it possible for every Indian to afford medical treatment against diseases like diabetes, NPPA has initiated a successful step by fixing the ceiling prices of 12 anti-diabetic generic medicines,” NPPA in a tweet stated.

One ml of insulin (soluble) injection of strength 40IU/ml has been capped at Rs 15.09 and the ceiling price of 1 ml glucose injection of 25% strength has been capped at 17 paise.

Similarly, 1 ml of intermediate acting (NPH) solution insulin injection of strength 40 IU/ml has a ceiling price of Rs 15.09, and that of 1 ml of premix insulin 30:70 injection (regular NPH) injection of strength 40 IU/ml is also Rs 15.09.

The ceiling price of metformin immediate release tablet of strength 500 mg has been fixed at Rs 1.51 per tablet, while that of 750 mg strength is at Rs 3.05 per tablet and 1,000 mg strength at Rs 3.61 per tablet.

The price control also covers metformin control release tablet of strength 1000 mg with ceiling price fixed at Rs 3.66 per tablet, Rs 2.4 per tablet of 750 mg strength and Rs 1.92 per tablet of strength 500 mg.

NPPA was constituted as an independent drug regulator through Government of India Resolution dated August 29, 1997 as an attached office of the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) under the Union Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers for pricing of drugs.

