Novo Nordisk announces innovation plans in rare blood disorders’ treatment

Novo Nordisk will be sharing its new data in the treatment of rare diseases which will be revealed at the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis 2022 Congress, which takes place in London next month.

According to reports, Novo Nordisk will be presenting its expansive haemophilia portfolio at the Congress which includes a total of three molecules across fifteen abstracts will be presented at the congress, including data for monoclonal antibody, concizumab, and next-generation FVIIIa mimetic, Mim8.

Moreover, the efficacy and safety results from the primary analysis of the phase 3 study of concizumab, which involves people living with haemophilia A or B with inhibitors, will also be analysed and discussed. Based on the outcomes of phase 2 studies, the treatment experience of once-daily concizumab prophylaxis versus on-demand therapies will also be presented.

Additionally, data from the paradigm study in previously untreated children with haemophilia B under six years of age, treated with once-weekly Refixia prophylaxis for up to six years, will be shared at the congress.

“Our continued drive for innovation in rare blood disorders, through next-generation medicines and novel applications for our existing medicines, reflects our commitment to transforming the lives of people living with a rare blood disorder. We are proud of our heritage in haemophilia and are committed to addressing the changing, complex and individual needs of people living with this rare disease,” Ludovic Helfgott, executive vice president and head of Novo Nordisk Rare Disease said.

Moreover, the use of Refixia in children below the age of 12 years old living with haemophilia B is also not approved by regulatory authorities.