Novo Nordisk and Roche partner together to enhance access to care for children with Type 1 diabetes in India

Novo Nordisk Education Foundation (NNEF) and Roche Diabetes Care India (RDC) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to improve access to care for underprivileged children living with Type 1 diabetes (T1D) in India.

According to the companies, this partnership is part of a global collaboration between the two parties and will impact close to 4,000 children with Type 1 diabetes in India.

“It will also provide education and training for doctors and nurses, and enhance awareness about diabetes and its management among children with T1D and their families. Support will include free diabetes monitoring and management kits including insulin pens, needles, insulin cartridges, glucometers, strips, and lancets. The partnership will provide care to people living with diabetes across specified centres affiliated with NNEF in 12 states and 1 union territory including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, and Jammu & Kashmir,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

This partnership is part of NNEF’s Changing Diabetes in Children (CDiC) programme which is a public-private partnership that provides “comprehensive care” for children and young people living with Type 1 diabetes in low- and middle-income countries.

“At NNEF, we believe that everyone deserves access to timely diabetes care, especially vulnerable patients who may lack access. Our collaboration with Roche Diabetes Care India is a step in this direction and will provide access to diabetes management and care for close to 4,000 underprivileged children who live with Type 1 diabetes. This partnership comes on the back of a long and successful collaboration between CDiC and Roche globally to create healthier lives for those living with diabetes,” Vikrant Shrotriya, Managing Trustee, Novo Nordisk Education Foundation told Financial Express.com.

India, often called the diabetes capital of India, has the second largest number of cases (74.2 million) of diabetes among adults across the world. Moreover, nearly 53.1% of India’s diabetes population remains undiagnosed. According to a report by Diabetes Atlas, at an estimated 229,400, India also ranks among top 10 nations with the highest number of children and adolescents having Type 1 diabetes (0–19 years).

Meanwhile, Omar Sherief Mohammad, Cluster Head – India, Middle East, and Africa, Roche Diabetes Care said that this partnership will create an “eco-system” that enables early diagnosis and treatment, and provides the required socio-economic support critical to therapy adherence.

“We are very proud to partner with NNEF, who has been dedicated towards this cause. Our initiatives in India with CDiC are part of our shared global efforts in creating such an ecosystem of care to provide better access to diabetes management to children with Type 1 diabetes,” Mohammad said.

According to the companies, the programme has to date provided free care to nearly 32,000 children and youth living with Type 1 diabetes in low- and middle-income countries.