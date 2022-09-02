Novartis to present novel data from its immunology portfolio at international congresses

Novartis on Friday announced it will showcase data from its leading immunology portfolio and emerging pipeline at the upcoming 31st European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress and the 15th International Symposium on Sjögren’s Syndrome (ISSS), both occurring from September 7 to September 10, 2022.

According to the company’s press statement, a total of 37 abstracts will be shared across both meetings, spanning hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), Sjögren’s syndrome, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis.

“These data – including late-breaking results from our pivotal trials for Cosentyx in hidradenitis suppurativa – demonstrate both the strength of our portfolio, and our commitment to pioneering the medicines of tomorrow in immunology. We are focusing our development efforts on immunological diseases with significant unmet need, and hope that we will soon be able to provide more treatment options to patients to manage their conditions,” said Angelika Jahreis M.D., Ph.D., FAAD, Global Head Development Unit Immunology and Clinical Development Excellence, Novartis in a statement on Friday.

The pharma major claim that Novartis’s ambition is to reduce the suffering from immunological conditions, which affect up to 4.5 percent of the world’s population and can have a significant impact on quality of life.

Moreover, the company is reportedly exploring potential biologic and oral treatments with various mechanisms of action in HS, developing medicines that could help those living with CSU achieve complete symptom control, and advancing research in Sjögren’s syndrome, for which there are currently no disease-modifying treatments available.

“To assess and elevate the patient perspective at every stage of its clinical research, Novartis will also share the latest findings from a number of patient-based initiatives at EADV, including the global Psoriasis and Beyond study exploring the impact of psoriatic disease on mental health. Results from a comprehensive social media monitoring program to help illuminate the significant unmet needs of people living with HS will also be presented,” the company said in a press statement on Friday.

Along with trial results of Cosentyx, Novartis will also present data on Remibrutinib (LOU064) and a few patient studies.

