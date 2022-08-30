Novartis to present new data on breast and prostate cancer at ESMO

Novartis on Tuesday announced that it will showcase new data from across its oncology portfolio at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022 with over 35 accepted abstracts from Novartis-sponsored and investigator-initiated trials including new data in advanced breast cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

“We are excited to share the data being presented across our portfolio of cancer therapies, which reinforce our commitment to pursuing every possible approach to address the urgent and significant unmet medical needs of people living with cancer. Our presentations at ESMO will highlight our continued dedication to advancing innovative treatment options for these critical diseases,” said Jeff Legos, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Oncology & Hematology Development, Novartis in a statement.

According to a press statement, From September 10 to September 12, Novartis will present key products which include Kisqali, Piqray, Tislelizumab​, Pluvicto, Canakinumab, and Vijoice. The major pharma will present the exploratory analysis of survival in patients and various clinical outcomes of these products.

Moreover, data from VISION study reporting associations between magnitude of PSA decline from baseline, clinical outcomes with Pluvicto in patients with mCRPC and overall survival and safety findings for first-line tislelizumab in unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma from RATIONALE 301, the eighth positive clinical trial readout for tislelizumab will also be presented during the session.

