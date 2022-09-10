Novartis’ new drug shows improvement in symptoms among patients with chronic skin condition

Novartis on Saturday announced the results from two pivotal, Phase III studies (SUNSHINE and SUNRISE), in which Cosentyx (secukinumab) demonstrated significant positive results. According to the company, the drug demonstrated “rapid and sustained relief from the common clinical signs and symptoms of moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) with a favorable safety profile.”

Meanwhile, the data were presented as a late-breaking abstract at the 31st European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress.

“Hidradenitis suppurativa can cause intense pain, disability and anxiety, impacting many aspects of daily living. However, there are only limited treatment options available that can make a difference to people living with this debilitating disease. These efficacy and safety findings are promising for people living with HS, who are in urgent need of new treatment options,” said Dr. Alexa B. Kimball, lead investigator of the trials, investigator at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and Professor of Dermatology, Harvard Medical School in a statement.

Moreover, these Phase III data have been submitted to regulatory authorities in Europe and will be submitted to regulatory authorities in the United States this year, with the goal of bringing Cosentyx as a new treatment option to patients living with HS as soon as possible.

Reportedly, Novartis also plans to share the long-term results from the trials in 2023. Available data support the sustained efficacy over continuous treatment up to 52 weeks in patients with HS7.

“We are excited to share these promising results showing the benefit of Cosentyx as a treatment that provides relief from common signs and symptoms, pain and flares for people living with HS, with a favorable safety profile. We hope to offer Cosentyx as a potential new treatment option as soon as possible to support this underserved patient community, as part of our ambition to expand Cosentyx to 10 indications. Beyond Cosentyx, we are also committed to advancing research in HS and are currently exploring a number of treatments with various mechanisms of action with hopes to further address the ongoing unmet needs of people living with this disease,” said Todd Fox, Global Head of Medical Affairs Immunology, Novartis in a statement.

Hidradenitis suppurativa is a chronic skin condition that leads to lumps in places such as the armpits or groin. The skin lesions develop as a result of inflammation and infection of sweat glands.

ALSO READ | Novartis’ new drug increases survival chances of patients with aggressive breast cancer