NAT Testing for Donated Blood: A Case for Affordability and Mandates

By Saurabh Gupta

India, with its vast population, faces significant challenges in ensuring the safety and availability of blood for transfusion. One crucial aspect of blood safety is the implementation of nucleic acid testing (NAT) to detects deadly infectious diseases in donated blood. Transfusion-transmissible infections pose a significant threat to blood recipients. Traditional screening methods have limitations, but NAT testing can identify the presence of viruses by directly detecting their genetic material, reducing the window period and enhancing blood safety.

Implementing NAT testing in blood banks incurs certain costs, including capital expenditure for procuring NAT platforms, recurring costs for reagents and consumables, and staff training. However, recent developments in India have made NAT testing more affordable. Local innovators have introduced new detection systems and reduced the cost of tests, making them accessible to a broader range of blood banks and healthcare facilities. This affordability factor significantly improves the cost-benefit aspect of adopting NAT testing.

With the reduced cost of NAT testing and coming under 10 Dollars, more blood banks in India can adopt this technology. By enhancing the detection of infectious agents, NAT testing reduces the risk of transfusion-transmissible infections, safeguarding the health of blood recipients. The affordability of NAT testing is particularly beneficial when considering the potential cost savings associated with avoiding subsequent medical costs. By preventing infections through early detection, NAT testing reduces the need for prolonged medical treatments and decreases healthcare expenses.

While the newly found affordability of NAT testing is encouraging, further progress can be made by considering mandates, as seen in G20 countries. These countries have established regulations that mandate NAT testing for donated blood, setting a positive example for India to follow. Mandating NAT testing in G20 countries demonstrates a commitment to blood safety and sets a benchmark for other nations to prioritize this essential aspect of transfusion medicine. By adopting similar mandates, India can align with international standards and strengthen its blood safety practices.

Improved Public Health Outcomes: Mandating NAT testing in India would ensure consistent and standardized testing practices across all blood banks and healthcare facilities. This would lead to improved public health outcomes by reducing the risk of transfusion-transmissible infections and enhancing the safety of the blood supply.

It is imperative that India continues to support and invest in affordable NAT testing while considering the implementation of mandates. By doing so, the nation can protect the health of its citizens, strengthen the healthcare system, and establish a robust blood supply that exemplifies a commitment to blood safety and public health. We believe safe blood is as important as getting blood.

(The author is a Head of Strategy, Mylab Discovery Solutions. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)